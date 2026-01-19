Indiana's Historic Comfort Food Stop Is A Nostalgic 1960s Diner Featured By Guy Fieri

If you're looking for a spot full of old-school nostalgia and homemade comfort food, then add Indiana's Historic Steer-In to your itinerary. This Indianapolis establishment has been around since 1960 — and no, "historic" wasn't always its name. What started off as "Laughner's Steer In" later became "Harold's Steer In" after its second owner. In 2007, it was sold to its current owners, and was officially dubbed the "Historic Steer-In." Over the years, it's been featured twice on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," hosted by restauranteur and television personality Guy Fieri. On the show, Fieri travels across the country to try the best classic eateries. Fieri first visited the Indianapolis restaurant in 2011, and returned in 2025 for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives: Triple D Nation," where Fieri checks in on his past favorites.

The establishment isn't just Fieri-approved. The restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google, with nearly 4,000 reviews, at the time of writing. "If you're over 30 and craving a hit of pure nostalgia, the Steer-In is exactly where you need to be," said one recent Google reviewer. "Every bite tasted like comfort and care, the kind of meal that makes you pause and go, 'Wow, why don't more places do it like this anymore?'" The restaurant is known for its affordable prices — it's among the best spots in Indianapolis to get lunch for under $15. The eatery is located in the city's East Side, less than 15 minutes away from Fountain Square, one of Indianapolis' best neighborhoods. Steer-In is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.