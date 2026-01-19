Indiana's Historic Comfort Food Stop Is A Nostalgic 1960s Diner Featured By Guy Fieri
If you're looking for a spot full of old-school nostalgia and homemade comfort food, then add Indiana's Historic Steer-In to your itinerary. This Indianapolis establishment has been around since 1960 — and no, "historic" wasn't always its name. What started off as "Laughner's Steer In" later became "Harold's Steer In" after its second owner. In 2007, it was sold to its current owners, and was officially dubbed the "Historic Steer-In." Over the years, it's been featured twice on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," hosted by restauranteur and television personality Guy Fieri. On the show, Fieri travels across the country to try the best classic eateries. Fieri first visited the Indianapolis restaurant in 2011, and returned in 2025 for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives: Triple D Nation," where Fieri checks in on his past favorites.
The establishment isn't just Fieri-approved. The restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google, with nearly 4,000 reviews, at the time of writing. "If you're over 30 and craving a hit of pure nostalgia, the Steer-In is exactly where you need to be," said one recent Google reviewer. "Every bite tasted like comfort and care, the kind of meal that makes you pause and go, 'Wow, why don't more places do it like this anymore?'" The restaurant is known for its affordable prices — it's among the best spots in Indianapolis to get lunch for under $15. The eatery is located in the city's East Side, less than 15 minutes away from Fountain Square, one of Indianapolis' best neighborhoods. Steer-In is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
What to order at Steer-In
At Steer-In, breakfast is served all day, and you'll find a classic array of skillets and omelettes, pancakes, waffles, and more on the menu. Lunch and dinner offerings include comforting starters like breaded mushrooms and loaded tots, and plenty of burgers, sandwiches, and steak and poultry dishes, ranging from fried chicken to reuben sandwiches. Although over the years its name has changed and its menu has grown, you'll also find a couple of dishes that have been served since the very beginning — namely, the twin steer burger, a double patty with the restaurant's signature sauce. The restaurant's signature cream pie is another original recipe. In addition to its mouthwatering food menu, the restaurant also serves beer and wine.
If you're not sure what to order, a meatball sub is what Fieri dug into on the "Soup & Sandwiches" episode on season 11 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," a dish that won the restaurateur's approval. The meatballs are made from three different types of meats including sweet Italian sausage, mixed with house-made French baguette breadcrumbs, basil, garlic and onions, and layered with a marinara sauce that Fieri described as "on point." Slowly simmered with anchovies, onions, fresh herbs, and parmesan, and served on a baguette with melted cheese, the end result is full of flavor, he said.
Fieri also sampled the Steer-In's beef and noodles, made from slow-roasted beef and fresh, handmade noodles cooked in beef broth. "Noodles are tender, gravy's rich, meat just falls apart," said Fieri. "I'll be back for this." Though it's clear that the Food Network host was impressed by the flavors of this Indianapolis eatery, Guy Fieri's favorite Midwestern city to film is Chicago, a culinary powerhouse with unforgettable bites.