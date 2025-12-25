Guy Fieri's Favorite Midwestern City To Film Is A Culinary Powerhouse With Unforgettable Bites

Fieri is a trusted source in the food and beverage industry, as his show has been ongoing for almost two decades. His first visit to Chicago was in 2007, and according to our sister publication, Mashed, his first filmed meal in Chi-Town was the dish that put the city a step above the rest (in his professional opinion). The Italian Beef Sandwich at the Frosted Mug was not only packed with juicy, tender meat, but it was also made with ingredients that elevated every bite. Unfortunately, The Frosted Mug closed down, but that was just the beginning of Fieri's journey.

Since that first bite, Fieri has sought out unique dishes that go beyond the standard deep dish plate or Chicagoan dog. He discovered one of his favorite barbecue spots, Smoque BBQ – a place where Texas food writers even tip their ten-gallon hats to. He also tasted Irazu, an eatery serving Costa Rican delicacies that has over 2,500 Google reviews and close to five-stars. Just because he found unique hidden gems doesn't mean he hasn't tried the Windy City's basics. Fieri claims Bella Luna's deep dish pizza to be "outstanding." For this celebrity chef, and most foodies who patron these spots, Chicago isn't just a place to sightsee, but a flavor-packed destination you won't forget.

