Ohio's Fancy Rooftop Bar With 360-Degree Views Is The Tallest In Columbus

When it comes to elevating the nightlife scene in the Midwest, few places reach the literal and metaphorical heights of Stories on High. Widely considered by patrons and foodies alike to be the hands-down best rooftop bar in Ohio, the upscale lounge sits 28 floors above the Short North Arts District atop the Hilton Columbus Downtown. In fact, according to its main website, it's the tallest bar in all of Columbus.

The luxurious rooftop offers 360-degree panoramic views of the Arch City skyline. Whether you face south toward the towers of the Scioto Mile or north to the sprawling campus of The Ohio State University, the floor-to-ceiling windows ensure the landscape is the main attraction. The design incorporates chic outdoor terraces that allow guests to feel the breeze and take in the city noise during the warmer months, with outdoor fireplaces to help during cold spells, while the interior lounge remains a climate-controlled haven all year long.

Stories on High crowns the second tower of the Hilton Columbus Downtown, which opened in late 2022, making it the largest hotel in the state. This spot features unique food and beverage concepts, led by chef Sebastian La Rocca, who trained in elite European kitchens such as Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa London and Michael Roux's Zodiac UK. Stories on High, which opened in early 2023, was designed to exude metropolitan glamour. The sleek design leans toward minimalistic with a long, oblong bar lined with bar stools and low-backed seating arranged around two-top tables.