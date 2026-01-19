Ohio's Fancy Rooftop Bar With 360-Degree Views Is The Tallest In Columbus
When it comes to elevating the nightlife scene in the Midwest, few places reach the literal and metaphorical heights of Stories on High. Widely considered by patrons and foodies alike to be the hands-down best rooftop bar in Ohio, the upscale lounge sits 28 floors above the Short North Arts District atop the Hilton Columbus Downtown. In fact, according to its main website, it's the tallest bar in all of Columbus.
The luxurious rooftop offers 360-degree panoramic views of the Arch City skyline. Whether you face south toward the towers of the Scioto Mile or north to the sprawling campus of The Ohio State University, the floor-to-ceiling windows ensure the landscape is the main attraction. The design incorporates chic outdoor terraces that allow guests to feel the breeze and take in the city noise during the warmer months, with outdoor fireplaces to help during cold spells, while the interior lounge remains a climate-controlled haven all year long.
Stories on High crowns the second tower of the Hilton Columbus Downtown, which opened in late 2022, making it the largest hotel in the state. This spot features unique food and beverage concepts, led by chef Sebastian La Rocca, who trained in elite European kitchens such as Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa London and Michael Roux's Zodiac UK. Stories on High, which opened in early 2023, was designed to exude metropolitan glamour. The sleek design leans toward minimalistic with a long, oblong bar lined with bar stools and low-backed seating arranged around two-top tables.
Drink and dine with altitude at Stories on High
Columbus is home to Ohio's craft distillery trail, so it's not just the higher floor that raises expectations for high-quality drinks. The bar's beverage program emphasizes fresh ingredients, rare spirits, and fun presentations with cocktails such as Ballerina 1999, featuring tequila and dragon fruit, and the bourbon-based Pineapple Paper Plane. Speaking of bourbon, the bar hosts special events like the Bourbon Trail, which includes a tasting of four premium whiskeys. Columbus also celebrates quality beer, and Stories on High delivers with craft brews like Connie IPA, a collaboration with Sideswipe Brewery.
A grand view requires a menu to match, and Stories on High does not disappoint, adding to the city's growing reputation as a hot foodie destination. Imagine watching the sun set over the green riverfronts while enjoying the bar's signature omakase dinner. Available on Friday and Saturday nights, the seven-course dinner costs $85 per person, with an optional beverage pairing for an additional $50 per person. Dishes may include an oyster with uni and caviar, nigiri sushi, or a wagyu rice bowl with salmon roe. For those who prefer to curate their own culinary adventures, the kitchen also whips up fun dishes such as hamachi ceviche, pork belly lettuce wraps, and pastrami fried wontons (if these Asian fusion options don't suit your palate, head further east for a slice of the controversial Ohio Valley-style pizza).
Hilton Columbus Downtown is located at 404 North High Street in the cultural epicenter of downtown Columbus and across from the main convention center. The bar is open to the public, with reservations available through OpenTable.