Near Colorado Springs Is A High-Country Wildlife Sanctuary Offering Up-Close Moments With Wolves
You've heard of the wild horses that roam on Assateague Island, Maryland's dreamy national seashore. And you know you're almost guaranteed to see grizzly bears in Alaska's Denali National Park & Reserve. But are you aware that wolf-watching is quickly becoming a favorite recreational activity across the U.S.? Apart from Yellowstone National Park, one of the best places to spot a wolf is the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center, a high-country refuge for the largest members of the dog family.
Less than an hour's drive from Colorado Springs in the mountain town of Divide, the sanctuary offers visitors up-close moments with wolves — an alternative to seeing wild wolves roam in one of these five national parks. The current pack is a mix of Mexican Gray, British Columbian/Tundra, Timber, and Arctic wolves. Along with the sanctuary's foxes and coyotes, the resident wolves live in spacious, wooded enclosures that you can view on a guided tour.
The standard tour ($20-25 per adult, depending on the season, and $15 for kids) is a one-hour educational experience for visitors who'd like to learn about wolves, but keep their distance. For those interested in a more interactive experience with wolves, the sanctuary offers three additional tours. A popular choice is the Feeding Tour, which is similar to a standard tour, except you'll get to see the guide feed the animals up close. The experience lasts about 60-75 minutes. From September through May, the Feeding Tour starts at 4 p.m., and for the rest of the year, it takes place at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25-30 per adult, and $15 for kids.
Tours at the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center
If you have the luxury of planning well in advance, consider booking a spot on the popular Full Moon Tour, which occurs just once a month on a Saturday evening. Participants are invited to check in before the tour begins for drinks and snacks. The adventure starts with a short hike along a nature trail and an introductory overview of the center's history. When the moon rises, join a guided "howl at the moon," then listen for the wolves to respond. While you won't get physically close to any wolves, it's a rare chance to interact with them in their own language. The tour lasts two hours and costs $35 for adults and $15 for kids. Children under eight are not permitted. All participants should wear warm clothing and sturdy shoes or hiking boots, and bring a flashlight.
Similar guidelines apply for the Full Moon Feeding Tour, which combines elements of the traditional Feeding Tour with those of the Full Moon Tour (note that this tour does not include the Full Moon Tour's hike). These 1.5-hour tours usually take place on the Friday before or the Sunday after scheduled Full Moon Tours, and kids of all ages can participate. Compared to the Full Moon Tour, it provides a more up-close experience, as you'll observe the animals having their evening meal. Tickets cost $25-30 per adult, and $15 for kids. Reservations are required, and you can make them online.
You'll find a few other activities available at the center, including a Meet & Greet Encounter and a VIP Interactive Encounter, so if you're seeking more than a tour, be sure to peruse all the options ahead of your visit. These let you get even closer to the animals, though they come with strict guidelines. The Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center is about a 40-minute drive from Colorado Springs. The sanctuary encourages driving yourself instead of using a ride-share service, as past visitors have found that it's difficult to get a ride back at the end of the tour.