Near Colorado Springs Is A High-Country Wildlife Sanctuary Offering Up-Close Moments With Wolves

If you have the luxury of planning well in advance, consider booking a spot on the popular Full Moon Tour, which occurs just once a month on a Saturday evening. Participants are invited to check in before the tour begins for drinks and snacks. The adventure starts with a short hike along a nature trail and an introductory overview of the center's history. When the moon rises, join a guided "howl at the moon," then listen for the wolves to respond. While you won't get physically close to any wolves, it's a rare chance to interact with them in their own language. The tour lasts two hours and costs $35 for adults and $15 for kids. Children under eight are not permitted. All participants should wear warm clothing and sturdy shoes or hiking boots, and bring a flashlight.

Similar guidelines apply for the Full Moon Feeding Tour, which combines elements of the traditional Feeding Tour with those of the Full Moon Tour (note that this tour does not include the Full Moon Tour's hike). These 1.5-hour tours usually take place on the Friday before or the Sunday after scheduled Full Moon Tours, and kids of all ages can participate. Compared to the Full Moon Tour, it provides a more up-close experience, as you'll observe the animals having their evening meal. Tickets cost $25-30 per adult, and $15 for kids. Reservations are required, and you can make them online.

You'll find a few other activities available at the center, including a Meet & Greet Encounter and a VIP Interactive Encounter, so if you're seeking more than a tour, be sure to peruse all the options ahead of your visit. These let you get even closer to the animals, though they come with strict guidelines. The Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center is about a 40-minute drive from Colorado Springs. The sanctuary encourages driving yourself instead of using a ride-share service, as past visitors have found that it's difficult to get a ride back at the end of the tour.