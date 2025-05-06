Maryland's Only Oceanfront Park Is A Dreamy Summer Haven Of Island Charm, Coastal Trails, And Wild Horses

With no other Maryland state parks situated along the Atlantic, Assateague State Park is, quite obviously, the best state park in Maryland for both ocean swimming and seaside hikes. The park's terrific hiking trails showcase the intricate coastal ecosystem that has adapted to the conditions on a unique barrier island. If you're a fan of birdwatching, Assateague State Park is also a great place to see many marine birds, like pelicans, oystercatchers, herons, osprey, and even eagles!

Even better, Assateague State Park offers visitors the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to camp out overnight right next to the ocean! The park has several campsites right on the beach, letting you drift off to sleep with the gentle sounds of the waves just a few dozen feet away. Assateague State Park is also one of Maryland's best spots for ocean fishing. And the consistent Atlantic winds blowing across the park's sand dunes make Assateague an excellent spot to fly a kite!

Being on the northern end of Assateague Island, Assateague State Park offers convenient access to the adjacent Assateague Island National Seashore. You can easily go on a scenic drive through both the state and national parks if you want to explore the island's beautiful coastal scenery in more depth (and increase your chances of seeing some of its wild horses). Despite its pristine character, Assateague State Park is only 20 minutes south of Ocean City and its beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement park. If you're coming from Baltimore or Philadelphia, you may be looking at a roughly two- to three-hour drive. But with abundant coastal beauty and adorable wild horses, Assateague State Park is more than worth the road trip!