Maryland's Only Oceanfront Park Is A Dreamy Summer Haven Of Island Charm, Coastal Trails, And Wild Horses
Maryland sits in a particularly favorable stretch of the Mid-Atlantic, centered around Chesapeake Bay, Baltimore, and the Washington, D.C., area. But while Maryland tourists may flock to Ocean City or Baltimore Harbor, the Old Line State has plenty of lesser-known attractions as well. You might, for instance, discover a charming, artificial island right in the heart of Baltimore. Plus, Maryland's seaside attractions are much more than the Chesapeake and the resort town of Ocean City. Less than an hour south of Ocean City lies one of Maryland's most impressive outdoor destinations: the sublime oceanside paradise of Assateague State Park.
Assateague State Park is part of a larger barrier island that straddles both Maryland and Virginia along the Atlantic coastline. With prime ocean real estate, the park offers spectacular beach scenery, lovely seaside dunes, and plenty of unique coastal ecosystems. But while Assateague is the perfect spot for a beach hike or ocean photography, it's the park's most famous residents that make it so special. In addition to its coastal flora and fauna, Assateague State Park has a large and thriving population of wild horses!
Walk among wild horses at Maryland's only oceanfront state park
Assateague State Park sits on the north end of the much larger (and longer) Assateague Island. Assateague is a broad barrier island that runs along the Delmarva Peninsula that separates the Chesapeake Bay from the Atlantic. Long as it is, Assateague actually extends 37 miles south across Maryland and into Virginia's portion of the Delmarva Peninsula. Sitting between two marine ecosystems, Assateague Island has a distinctive collection of coastal environments, including beautiful salt marshes and sand dunes.
What sets Assateague apart from other Atlantic barrier islands, however, is its famous population of wild horses. Much like the wild ponies of Virginia's scenic and mountainous Grayson Highlands State Park, the horse population on Assateague is descended from domesticated horses that adapted to the island environment over time. While the island's resident horses are technically "feral" rather than "wild," they're still a splendid sight to behold against the island's gorgeous ocean backdrop. Their free-roaming nature means that the Maryland herd often ventures into Assateague State Park, giving park visitors a wonderful treat to complement the serene ocean scenery.
Most of Assateague Island is administered by the National Park Service as the Assateague Island National Seashore. However, Assateague State Park is equal to its national park counterpart in every way. As Maryland's only oceanside state park, Assateague has some of Maryland's best beaches, and, unlike the crowded beaches of Ocean City, those at Assateague are surrounded not by excessive amounts of tourists but rather by a pristine coastal ecosystem defined by rich salt marshes and vibrant tidal communities.
Explore one of the East Coast's hidden gems
With no other Maryland state parks situated along the Atlantic, Assateague State Park is, quite obviously, the best state park in Maryland for both ocean swimming and seaside hikes. The park's terrific hiking trails showcase the intricate coastal ecosystem that has adapted to the conditions on a unique barrier island. If you're a fan of birdwatching, Assateague State Park is also a great place to see many marine birds, like pelicans, oystercatchers, herons, osprey, and even eagles!
Even better, Assateague State Park offers visitors the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to camp out overnight right next to the ocean! The park has several campsites right on the beach, letting you drift off to sleep with the gentle sounds of the waves just a few dozen feet away. Assateague State Park is also one of Maryland's best spots for ocean fishing. And the consistent Atlantic winds blowing across the park's sand dunes make Assateague an excellent spot to fly a kite!
Being on the northern end of Assateague Island, Assateague State Park offers convenient access to the adjacent Assateague Island National Seashore. You can easily go on a scenic drive through both the state and national parks if you want to explore the island's beautiful coastal scenery in more depth (and increase your chances of seeing some of its wild horses). Despite its pristine character, Assateague State Park is only 20 minutes south of Ocean City and its beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement park. If you're coming from Baltimore or Philadelphia, you may be looking at a roughly two- to three-hour drive. But with abundant coastal beauty and adorable wild horses, Assateague State Park is more than worth the road trip!