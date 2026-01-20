Between Minneapolis And Wisconsin Dells Is An Artsy, Under-The-Radar City With Shops And Beauty

When thinking of the Mississippi River, it's natural to conjure up images of southern cities, like Memphis, New Orleans, or spots like Pass-a-Loutre, a coastal boat-in wilderness with Bayou magic down in Louisiana. While it's fairly common knowledge that this majestic waterway, known as "America's River," starts in Minnesota, it's easy to overlook the northern Midwest section, like the 230-mile stretch that makes up the border of Wisconsin. For much of it, Minnesota sits across the river, and the two even share Interstate State Park, the starting point for a scenic trail that winds for a thousand miles. It's a beautiful area of sweeping bluffs, rolling forests, wetlands, and charming riverside communities like Alma, Wisconsin.

Tucked between Minneapolis (1 hour and 40 minutes) and Wisconsin Dells (about 2 hours), Alma is a tiny town of just over 700 residents, but it punches way above its weight when it comes to cultural experiences, local boutique shops, and river beauty. Originally settled by Swiss immigrants and used as a logging outpost for steamships chugging up the Mississippi, Alma became a village in 1868 and is loaded with history, with much of the downtown district on the National Register of Historic Places.

A standout characteristic of the town is its shape. It was carved into a bluff along the river and stretches for many miles, but most of it is only two streets wide. Many of the perpendicular avenues that connect Main and Second Streets were carved as stairs, with the intention of modifying them into roads as the town developed, but the steps remain intact and are a defining feature of the town today. Unique, artistic, and under-the-radar, Alma is a worthy stop on any laid-back northern Midwest itinerary.