The Mississippi Melts Into The Gulf At This Coastal Boat-In Wilderness With Birds And Bayou Magic

Whether enjoying a slow, Southern family vacation, making a stop to celebrate and shake a leg during Mardi Gras, or munching on some big flavors in the state's 'Prairie Cajun Capital', there is never a dull moment in Louisiana. But the Bayou State is also a haven for those interested in exploring both the state's untamed and well-preserved nature spots: It's home to 40% of the country's wetlands.

Among the state's many hotspots, none rivals the reputation of the Mississippi River. Known for its economic importance, it's also home to countless spots to explore, like Natchez, the oldest city on the river, famed for its Antebellum architecture. But if time spent boating, hunting, or fishing (or all three) is your thing, then take note — Pass-a-Loutre is where the river flows majestically into the Gulf and deserves a spot on your tour list.

Located on the easternmost pass of the Mississippi Delta, south of Venice, Pass-a-Loutre Wildlife Management Area (WMA) was established in 1921. The area is home to an abundance of wildlife, including many bird species passing through during migration. It's a great place for kayaking, boating, or birding, but it's primarily known as a hotspot for hunting and fishing. In fact, Pass-a-Loutre was once hailed as the country's most notable state-run hunting operations. It's still described as a sportsman's paradise with game like deer, turkey, quail, bobcat, as well as fishing and waterfowl hunting. Anglers enjoy chasing both fresh and saltwater species, including bass, catfish, speckled trout, flounder, and crabs.