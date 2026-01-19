Hidden Outside Cleveland Is A Scenic Village Home To One Of Ohio's Wealthiest Suburbs

The village of Hunting Valley is a welcome respite from the bustle of downtown Cleveland, where you can experience the idyllic beauty of the Chagrin River Valley. If you don't want to make the financial commitment of purchasing a residence in Hunting Valley (where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were rumored to be house shopping), you can still experience its rarefied pastoral atmosphere. Although there are no hotels in Hunting Valley, you can either rent a house nearby on Airbnb or book a suite at the elegant Club at Hillbrook.

The Club at Hillbrook was originally the impressive Tudor manor residence of a Cleveland bank chairman, and it became a private club in 1952. While it is private to join, anyone is allowed to book one of the seven suites in the mansion, which include access to the club's facilities. The interiors reflect the home's Tudor style with dark wood four-poster beds, patterned quilts, fine antiques, and casement windows. Guests can dine at the club's refined restaurant, play tennis on the five courts, swim in the outdoor pool seasonally, work out at the gym, and stroll the beautiful grounds.

For larger groups that need more space, there are a few options available in the Hunting Valley and Chagrin Falls area on Airbnb, such as a five-bedroom home surrounded by towering trees and boasting an indoor pool, movie theater, and outdoor deck. The elegant and rural oasis of Hunting Valley is just a 30-mile drive from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, so you could also find accommodations in the city and make a day trip. The best time visit is between June and September when temperatures tend to range from 73 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit.