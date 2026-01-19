Hidden Outside Cleveland Is A Scenic Village Home To One Of Ohio's Wealthiest Suburbs
There are many charming small towns in Ohio that make for the ultimate Midwestern getaway, with historic architecture, spectacular natural landscapes, lakefront beaches, and fun festivals. For those who want a quiet escape near Cleveland, the city with the second-largest population in Ohio, look no further than the bucolic village of Hunting Valley. Originally farmland, Hunting Valley became prime real estate for wealthy city dwellers by the early 20th century. Settlers built grand estates in Hunting Valley for outdoor pursuits, such as horseback riding and fox hunting. In fact, one of the state's largest residences, Roundwood Manor, was built in Hunting Valley in 1923 by the Van Sweringen brothers, railroad barons who developed much of Cleveland.
While Mason, outside of Cincinnati, was Ohio's wealthiest suburb in 2025, Hunting Valley has long been considered the richest neighborhood in Cleveland. Home to nearly 800 people, Hunting Valley has an average home sale value of $1.6 million, according to Zillow; as of this writing, one of the most expensive listings there was for an $18-million mansion. Residents enjoy large properties set on expansive tracts of land, surrounded by forest and the idyllic Chagrin River. Just as Hunting Valley attracted those seeking an active lifestyle over a century ago, the area surrounding it today boasts exclusive private clubs, horse stables, and a polo field. While Hunting Valley is primarily residential, there are some attractions open to the public, such as parts of Case Western Reserve University's University Farm.
Outdoor activities in Hunting Valley
While privacy is paramount in the well-heeled haven of Hunting Valley, as most of the village's grandest estates are hidden down sweeping driveways, there are still parts of Hunting Valley that anyone can explore. The largest destination is the University Farm, a 400-acre property with multiple barns, nature trails, and farmland. Year round, the University's trails are open to the public, which can be traversed by foot or on cross-country skis once the snow falls. A good place to start is the Interpretive Trail, which wends 2 miles past woodland, flower meadows, and a fishing pond. Groups sponsored by the university can rent the picnic pavilions on property to enjoy the University Farm's scenic setting.
Though the exclusive and over a century old Chagrin Valley Hunt Club is private, visitors can still experience the joys of horseback riding in Hunting Valley. Along the banks of the Chagrin River is White North Stables, a nearly 80-acre property that offers horseback riding lessons year round, as well as boarding and training facilities. And just over 2 miles away from the village is the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field, where polo games and horse shows are hosted. Starting from the Polo Field is a trailhead that leads to the Bridle Trail, a walking and riding path that meanders along the picturesque Chagrin River.
For a bit more action, head to neighboring Chagrin Falls, a picture-perfect town with artistic energy, cascading falls, and cozy cafes. You can witness the 20-foot-high falls and stroll past the thriving downtown brimming with art galleries, restaurants, and shops.
Where to stay when visiting Hunting Valley
The village of Hunting Valley is a welcome respite from the bustle of downtown Cleveland, where you can experience the idyllic beauty of the Chagrin River Valley. If you don't want to make the financial commitment of purchasing a residence in Hunting Valley (where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were rumored to be house shopping), you can still experience its rarefied pastoral atmosphere. Although there are no hotels in Hunting Valley, you can either rent a house nearby on Airbnb or book a suite at the elegant Club at Hillbrook.
The Club at Hillbrook was originally the impressive Tudor manor residence of a Cleveland bank chairman, and it became a private club in 1952. While it is private to join, anyone is allowed to book one of the seven suites in the mansion, which include access to the club's facilities. The interiors reflect the home's Tudor style with dark wood four-poster beds, patterned quilts, fine antiques, and casement windows. Guests can dine at the club's refined restaurant, play tennis on the five courts, swim in the outdoor pool seasonally, work out at the gym, and stroll the beautiful grounds.
For larger groups that need more space, there are a few options available in the Hunting Valley and Chagrin Falls area on Airbnb, such as a five-bedroom home surrounded by towering trees and boasting an indoor pool, movie theater, and outdoor deck. The elegant and rural oasis of Hunting Valley is just a 30-mile drive from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, so you could also find accommodations in the city and make a day trip. The best time visit is between June and September when temperatures tend to range from 73 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit.