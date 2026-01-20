Central America's Destination With Pristine Beaches And Cloud Forests Is One Of The Best Places To Go In 2026
Sliding from the vertiginous volcanic tips of inland Panama to the soft white sands of Central America's Pacific shore, the pristine Chiriquí province is a microcosm of the wild diversity packed into the small country. Scattered with small coffee-growing villages and dense cloud forests canopied by tropical birdlife, the 1500-odd miles of the region 300 miles southwest of the capital was singled out by Conde Nast Traveler as one of 2026's best destinations.
Tucked into Panama's westernmost corner, the region's sprawling wilderness feels a world away from Panama City and its historic walled city-within-a-city, a colorful hidden jewel with unmatched food. Indeed, it takes a bit of an extended journey to reach the region from the capital. The drive takes around seven hours, so those not inclined for a long stretch on the Pan-American Highway can catch a connecting flight instead. The closest air connection is to Enrique Malek International Airport in David, which is accessible from the capital's Tocumen International Airport, which itself provides direct connections to 19 U.S. hubs.
While a tropical Central American escape may seem most appealing in the winter, it's best to schedule your trip around the activities you plan to take part in. The sunniest season runs from February to March, while short, heavy spurts of rain douse the region from May to December. However, it's worth weathering the downpours to watch humpback whales migrate along the coast from July to October or to see the abundant wildlife of the woodlands thrive on the freshly drenched forest floor.
Exploring the forests, parks, and peaks of Panama's Chiriquí province
Settled in the shadows of the mighty Volcan Barú, the fertile foothills of the ashen peak roll out into verdant cloud forests and coffee-rich hills. To plan an active outdoor adventure or just a simple stroll through the wildlife-filled thickets, base yourself in the small plantation town of Boquete. Nestled in the western province between Panama's tallest peak, roaring waterfalls, and green scenery, it acts as a jump-off point for some of the country's best adrenaline-inducing activities. Warm up with a tour of the bucolic coffee fields or a soak in the natural thermal springs of Caldera. Then, ramp up for an adventure and catch a sunrise summit panorama on one of the best active volcano hikes in Central America, rocket over rapids on a white water rafting excursion, or scale up vertical rock walls and down rushing waterfalls.
For a more stripped-back adventure through the misted mountains and heady forests of Chiriquí, map out a route along the myriad trails that run through La Amistad International Park. The UNESCO-designated jungle reserve is jointly managed by Panama and Costa Rica, spanning across 400,000 hectares of undisturbed forest. Following a muddied trail between the thickets, wildlife lovers should keep an eye out for the viridescent feathers of the fluttering quetzals and the dangling limbs of slow-moving sloths, or for monkeys scampering from tree to tree and for the supremely rarely sighted jaguars that prowl just beyond the shadows.
Explore the underwater wonders and secluded Pacific Coast beaches of Panama's Chiriquí province
Only disturbed by the tiny tropical islands that are scattered off Panama's Pacific shore, the pristine oceans of the Chiriquí province are teeming with underwater wildlife. Its mangrove forests and snow-white sands lead out to an enormous coral reef, interwoven with technicolor fish and intermittently shadowed by the humpbacks, orcas, dolphins, turtles, rays, and sharks that skim the surface above. The submerged world falls under the protection of the Gulf of Chiriqui National Marine Park, which shields reefs, islands, and abundant animals of the province. Get an up-close view of the wildlife by booking a tour out to the isolated island national park of Isla Coiba, where you can snorkel over the surface or spy big mammals boatside before retreating to the isle's quiet, snow-white sands.
The best beaches of the Chiriquí province are distributed across the mainland and the quiet isles that sit just offshore. Among the most easily accessible are Boca Chica and Boca Brava. From Boca Chica, a mainland stretch of shore just an hour away from David, you can catch a ferry onwards to the remote sands of Boca Brava. Both quiet beaches host a small scattering of hotels, keeping each quiet while providing any amenities you may need for a stay on the sand. Those looking to splash out on a private tropical island retreat can alternatively book a stay at Isla Palenque, a luxurious eco-resort where a mere eight beachfront cabanas lead onto the sands of seven truly secluded beaches.