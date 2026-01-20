Central America's Destination With Pristine Beaches And Cloud Forests Is One Of The Best Places To Go In 2026

Sliding from the vertiginous volcanic tips of inland Panama to the soft white sands of Central America's Pacific shore, the pristine Chiriquí province is a microcosm of the wild diversity packed into the small country. Scattered with small coffee-growing villages and dense cloud forests canopied by tropical birdlife, the 1500-odd miles of the region 300 miles southwest of the capital was singled out by Conde Nast Traveler as one of 2026's best destinations.

Tucked into Panama's westernmost corner, the region's sprawling wilderness feels a world away from Panama City and its historic walled city-within-a-city, a colorful hidden jewel with unmatched food. Indeed, it takes a bit of an extended journey to reach the region from the capital. The drive takes around seven hours, so those not inclined for a long stretch on the Pan-American Highway can catch a connecting flight instead. The closest air connection is to Enrique Malek International Airport in David, which is accessible from the capital's Tocumen International Airport, which itself provides direct connections to 19 U.S. hubs.

While a tropical Central American escape may seem most appealing in the winter, it's best to schedule your trip around the activities you plan to take part in. The sunniest season runs from February to March, while short, heavy spurts of rain douse the region from May to December. However, it's worth weathering the downpours to watch humpback whales migrate along the coast from July to October or to see the abundant wildlife of the woodlands thrive on the freshly drenched forest floor.