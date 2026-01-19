Colorado's Low-Key Mountain Resort Boasts Friendly Staff, Fast Lifts, And Idyllic Scenery

Known for having the absolute best skiing in the U.S., Colorado beckons travelers each winter to its snowy slopes. While many skiers beeline to legendary Rocky Mountain resorts such as Aspen or Vail, a Colorado destination that is less crowded for skiers is found on the northwestern face of Grand Mesa, the sprawling flattop mountain with a plateau of over 500 square miles. Powderhorn Mountain Resort, which was founded in 1966, offers about 1,600 skiable acres and runs that range from easy green cruisers to challenging double black diamonds. At the summit of nearly 10,000 feet, stunning vistas of the surrounding Grand Mesa abound, as well as trails lined with beautiful aspen trees, which are native to Colorado.

Powderhorn Ski Resort's size makes it easy to navigate for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities, with added amenities such as ski and snowboarding lessons and facilities like terrain parks. At the base of the mountain, visitors can stay at the Goldenwoods Condos or in Powderhorn's unique tiny homes. There are also a few restaurants and gear shops nearby. After the snow melts, Powderhorn continues to draw visitors with its 15 miles of nature trails, which can be traversed on foot or by mountain bike.

Powderhorn's remote location keeps it blissfully under the radar. The nearest airport is in Grand Junction, Western Colorado's largest city, about a 45-minute drive away. This drive, along the Grand Mesa National Scenic Byway, is exceptionally beautiful year-round, with mesa views, forested groves, and glittering lakes. The best time to visit Powderhorn is either during ski season, which generally runs from late November to early April, or between late June and late September for hiking and mountain biking.