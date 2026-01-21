5 Once-Thriving Ski Resorts That Are Now Abandoned
Most people — even non-skiers — can tell you about a few things you'd expect to see at an active, still-functioning ski resort. Whether it's because of their portrayal in film and television or widespread exposure on our social media feeds, thriving ski resorts linger in the popular imagination as idyllic places to soak up clean mountain air on scenic chairlift rides, wine and dine in front of truly epic backdrops, and wrap up warmly by the fire at some of the coziest accommodations imaginable. And, of course, slide down dreamy snow-covered slopes on glorified planks of wood.
What happens, however, when these heavenly holiday destinations get left to the cold clutches of nature? As shown by this collection of abandoned ski resorts from around the globe, the results can feel a little like peeking behind the curtain on a deserted world without humans: surreal, fascinating, and a little unsettling. If you're part of the growing uphill skiing trend, which is best surmised as a shift away from lift queues and towards "earn your turns" winter adventures, the list should also provide you with more than a little inspiration for your next mountain mission. Ski tourers, assemble.
Berthoud Pass, Colorado
In the now long and storied history of snowboarding, it really is no exaggeration to say that Berthoud Pass has played a significant part in the sport's journey — especially, it should be said, in relation to Colorado. Starting out life as no more than a humble rope tow spot in 1937, before expanding significantly in the decades that followed, Berthoud put itself on the radar of snowsport enthusiasts with its steep terrain, and from the late 1970s onwards, by being the first ski area in the Centennial State where snowboarding was permitted.
The good times didn't last forever, though. In 2001, the ski area permanently shut down its lifts. Berthoud's seemingly unstoppable decline seemed set in stone when a snowcat operation followed suit soon after, ceasing operation in 2003. These days, Berthoud Pass lives on as a hidden gem for locals and visitors searching for their next backcountry powder fix. Boasting 2,000 acres of glorious Rocky Mountains terrain, you'll find this quiet patch of paradise just 55 miles west of Denver. Add it to your road trip itinerary immediately.
Super Saint-Bernard, Switzerland
With a name that immediately brings to mind a particularly heroic dog, abandoned ski resort Super Saint-Bernard definitely catches the eye. Situated in Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland, the resort's lifts were shut down permanently in 2010, and the place has been labelled a "ghost resort" pretty much ever since. Sitting not far from the Italian border, down in the southern Wallis canton, it lingers on as a series of rusty lift masts, with a smashed-up restaurant and departure station now covered in graffiti.
With various groups in disagreement over who should remove the disintegrating ski resort facilities, which were closed down once and for all over financial issues, this remote Alpine valley has been unable to shed the evidence of what it used to be. In recent times, visitors have come to enjoy summer hikes here. Adventurous ski tourers, too, have come to make the most of its untouched snow and eerily quiet vibes in the colder months.
Alps Ski Resort, South Korea
Located not far from the demilitarized zone, which has divided the Korea's since the end of the Korean War in 1953, the Alps Ski Resort was one of the first winter sports destinations in South Korea. At the height of its popularity, it was a thriving snowy escape near Sokcho that pulled in tens of thousands of skiers annually. In 2006, though, it shut its doors for good. And although various attempts have been made to kickstart the now utterly deserted place back into life, it remains abandoned to this very day.
The dilapidated resort, where the remains of colourful ski lifts contrast sharply with the apocalyptic feel of the abandoned hotels and restaurants nearby, gained global media attention in the lead-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics, hosted in PyeongChang, South Korea. Why? Because South Korea had spent an eye-watering $770 million on facilities for the Games, without any investment going towards fixing this unloved resort. Furthermore, the International Olympic Committee had started voicing concerns over the absence of future planning and legacy considerations around the new facilities.
Nowadays, urban explorers are drawn in like moths to a flame so they can photograph the dystopian interiors and abandoned ski hire shops, where large quantities of winter sport equipment lie gathering dust. Of course, when snow conditions are firing here, ski tourers and backcountry enthusiasts can't keep themselves away either. Sat at an altitude of 3,451 feet above sea level, this deserted resort has been known to deliver some of the heaviest natural snowfall in South Korea. So, it's good news for powderhounds.
Marshall Mountain, Montana
As a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, Marshall Mountain first came into its own back in the 1930s. This was when it officially started operating as a ski resort, something it would continue doing right up until the early 2000s. For the people of Missoula, it was a hometown ski area roughly 15 minutes away by car that offered up a charming mixture of green (easy), blue (more difficult), and black runs (most difficult).
Sadly, the effects of warm weather and an inability to expand the resort further ultimately led to Marshall Mountain's downfall. Since closing down at the start of the millennium, the area has found a new lease of life as a place for mountain bikers and backcountry skiers to come and connect with Montana's soul-soothing nature. What's particularly cool about the area is that it's recently been bought by the city and county of Missoula, meaning it will stay in public hands and remain a fixture of the community for years to come.
Iron Mountain, California
Located on California's Highway 88, a gorgeous stretch of Sierra Nevada tarmac that rewards roadtrippers with — among other things — a scenic drive over Carson Pass, Iron Mountain is arguably one of the United States most well-known abandoned ski resorts. This, despite the confusing fact that the place itself has cycled through various names over the years, including Silver Basin, Ski Sundown, Iron Mountain, and Carson Ski Area. You'll find the 65 acres it consists of in the southwest of Lake Tahoe near Kirkwood Ski Resort. Got $5.8 million going spare? In September 2025, it was revealed that you can buy the entire thing.
When Iron Mountain first opened to the public in 1971, skiers were charmed by its enjoyably varied terrain. Able to make the most of it with the help of the various chairlifts and surface lifts dotted about, skiers just didn't come in sustainable enough numbers. Inevitably, such marketing failures led to financial issues and several closures. These days, Iron Mountain is a magnet for backcountry skiers, cross-country skiers, and snowmobilers.