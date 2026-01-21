5 Once-Thriving Ski Resorts That Are Now Abandoned

Located not far from the demilitarized zone, which has divided the Korea's since the end of the Korean War in 1953, the Alps Ski Resort was one of the first winter sports destinations in South Korea. At the height of its popularity, it was a thriving snowy escape near Sokcho that pulled in tens of thousands of skiers annually. In 2006, though, it shut its doors for good. And although various attempts have been made to kickstart the now utterly deserted place back into life, it remains abandoned to this very day.

The dilapidated resort, where the remains of colourful ski lifts contrast sharply with the apocalyptic feel of the abandoned hotels and restaurants nearby, gained global media attention in the lead-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics, hosted in PyeongChang, South Korea. Why? Because South Korea had spent an eye-watering $770 million on facilities for the Games, without any investment going towards fixing this unloved resort. Furthermore, the International Olympic Committee had started voicing concerns over the absence of future planning and legacy considerations around the new facilities.

Nowadays, urban explorers are drawn in like moths to a flame so they can photograph the dystopian interiors and abandoned ski hire shops, where large quantities of winter sport equipment lie gathering dust. Of course, when snow conditions are firing here, ski tourers and backcountry enthusiasts can't keep themselves away either. Sat at an altitude of 3,451 feet above sea level, this deserted resort has been known to deliver some of the heaviest natural snowfall in South Korea. So, it's good news for powderhounds.