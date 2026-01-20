North Carolina's 'Gateway To The Uwharries' Is A Serene Town With Scenic Camping And Trails
Tucked into the foothills of North Carolina's Uwharrie Mountains is a little town called Troy that wears its nickname — "Gateway to the Uwharries" — with pride. With a population of about 3,000, Troy offers a peaceful, small-town vibe that's ideal for those looking to spend some time away from North Carolina's busy cities. Troy's charm lies in its location: the town is minutes away from serene forests and beautiful rolling mountains, making it the perfect jumping-off point for outdoor adventures like exploring scenic hiking trails and camping under the stars.
Getting to Troy is pretty simple, especially for a destination that feels so far removed from the everyday rush. The nearest major airport to Troy is the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This airport is located about an hour away in Greensboro, a vibrant North Carolina city that's ranked America's second-friendliest place to drive, which makes it easy to navigate out of the city on your way to Troy. From the airport, just hop on Interstate 73 and enjoy a scenic drive through central North Carolina's quaint farmlands and rolling hills.
Scenic hiking trails near Troy, North Carolina
For hikers and mountain bikers, Troy's main appeal lies just outside of town in the Uwharrie National Forest. Situated in one of America's oldest mountain ranges, this national forest is a paradise for adventure. Uwharrie National Forest boasts a variety of scenic trails for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels. If you're looking for an easy, relaxing nature walk, try Robbins Branch Trail or Wood Run Trail. Robbins Branch is a 3.7-mile out-and-back trail that wanders over the gentle slopes of the Birkhead Mountain Wilderness Area. Wood Run is a 3.4-mile trail through lush forest that both hikers and mountain bikers can use.
For medium-difficulty hikes, check out the Badin Lake Trail or the Thornburg Trail. Badin Lake Trail is a 5.4-mile loop that runs along the shore of Badin Lake before heading into the forest and past a few primitive campsites. This one affords both views of the beautiful lake and the quiet solitude of the woods. Thornburg Trail is a 3.5-mile trail that starts at the historic Lewis-Thornburg Farm and features a charming creek and wooden bridge. For experienced hikers and backpackers, the Uwharrie National Recreation Trail is a standout option. This 27.4-mile trail cuts through the heart of the Uwharrie National Forest and leads hikers across streams and dense sections of forest. While definitely on the harder side, the gorgeous views of mountains rolling into the distance and the solitude of the forest make this trail worth the effort.
Camping destinations near Troy
After a day of hitting the trails, there's nothing more relaxing than kicking back next to a campfire. Luckily, there are several great campgrounds near Troy where you can pitch your tent or park your RV. With options ranging from campgrounds with hookups to primitive backcountry sites, casual campers and seasoned backpackers alike can find a spot to their liking. To get the best of both worlds, consider camping in Morrow Mountain State Park, one of North Carolina's most underrated. The campground here has plenty of tent and RV sites (some with electric hookups) with access to showers, restrooms, and drinking water. The park also offers rustic vacation cabins and hike-in tent sites.
Within the Uwharrie National Forest, several campgrounds and dispersed camping areas allow visitors to enjoy a more rustic experience. Badin Lake Campground is a favorite for its lakeside setting, where campers can wake up to views of the water and enjoy easy access to fishing and boating. This campground has both tent and RV sites with access to showers and toilets, but there are no electric hookups or dumping areas. Primitive tent camping is also allowed throughout the national forest, perfect for those looking for a true nature retreat in a quiet campsite all their own.