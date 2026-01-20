North Carolina's 'Gateway To The Uwharries' Is A Serene Town With Scenic Camping And Trails

Tucked into the foothills of North Carolina's Uwharrie Mountains is a little town called Troy that wears its nickname — "Gateway to the Uwharries" — with pride. With a population of about 3,000, Troy offers a peaceful, small-town vibe that's ideal for those looking to spend some time away from North Carolina's busy cities. Troy's charm lies in its location: the town is minutes away from serene forests and beautiful rolling mountains, making it the perfect jumping-off point for outdoor adventures like exploring scenic hiking trails and camping under the stars.

Getting to Troy is pretty simple, especially for a destination that feels so far removed from the everyday rush. The nearest major airport to Troy is the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This airport is located about an hour away in Greensboro, a vibrant North Carolina city that's ranked America's second-friendliest place to drive, which makes it easy to navigate out of the city on your way to Troy. From the airport, just hop on Interstate 73 and enjoy a scenic drive through central North Carolina's quaint farmlands and rolling hills.