Just South Of Akron Is Ohio's Lakeside Community With A State Park, Lakefront Dining, And Fishing Spots

Portage Lakes sits just over 10 miles north of Akron-Canton Airport. From here, most visitors opt to rent a car to get around the lakes with ease, heading in along Interstate 77. It also sits about 45 miles south of Cleveland, making it easy to get to for those who live in the city and are looking for a more rural escape. Be sure to take a trip into Cleveland during your stay to discover the thriving neighborhood of Tremont, a walkable gem with Victorian charm and tasty cuisine.

There is a selection of hotels just a short drive from the area. One popular choice is Hampton Inn Akron-South, where you can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, and an indoor pool. Rates start at $158 per night, as of this writing.

When planning your trip to Portage Lakes based on weather, it's a good idea to book your visit between mid-June and mid-September. At this time of year, the temperature typically ranges from 56 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for spending time on the lake and boating. The fall season is also an attractive time to visit, as the stunning golden foliage makes it perfect for photography. If you're looking for a wintery escape, book your visit between mid-December and mid-March to enjoy winter sports and cold-weather activities.