Just South Of Akron Is Ohio's Lakeside Community With A State Park, Lakefront Dining, And Fishing Spots
From Perrysville in the Amish country, a laid-back village with nearby camping, golf, and lake fun, to Greenville, a hidden Ohio city with forts and iconic landmarks, the Buckeye State is filled with stunning destinations. Those interested in exploring Ohio's great outdoors and lakeside living should be sure to include the getaway spot of Portage Lakes on their list.
Located less than 6 miles from the city of Akron, this scenic getaway spot is known for its scenic reservoirs and open green spaces. The area is centered around Portage Lakes State Park, where you can find Long Lake Channel, East Reservoir, North Reservoir, and Hower Lake. A stunning spot for boating, fishing, and watersports, as well as swimming, camping, and hiking, there's plenty to do down by the lakes. If you're visiting during the winter season, there are many recreational activities to be enjoyed then too, such as ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling.
Lakeside dining and top fishing spots near Portage Lakes, Ohio
There's plenty to do by the Portage Lakes, whether you want to get out into nature or enjoy some scenic dining. Known for its fresh seafood and scenic waterfront views, The Upper Deck Bar & Grill is a great choice for mouthwatering crab cakes, burgers, and chicken parm. They also host a range of events and live performances, making it a great choice for those seeking lakeside evening entertainment.
Those looking for a slightly more refined spot should visit Nauti Vine Winery. Indulge in wood-fired pizzas and appetizers over a cocktail or a delicious glass of wine in this cozy spot. Nauti Vine also boasts two stunning lakeside terraces to relax on, and it even has private docks for those looking to visit by boat.
Portage Lakes is known for its diverse fishing options, making it an excellent destination for anglers of all levels. Both Portage Lakes and the nearby Nimisila Reservoir boast largemouth bass and crappies, but other species can be found here, too, including bluegills and channel catfish. Portage Lake Fishing Pond is also a popular spot, situated just across from a convenient bait shop.
Other things to know before visiting Portage Lakes
Portage Lakes sits just over 10 miles north of Akron-Canton Airport. From here, most visitors opt to rent a car to get around the lakes with ease, heading in along Interstate 77. It also sits about 45 miles south of Cleveland, making it easy to get to for those who live in the city and are looking for a more rural escape. Be sure to take a trip into Cleveland during your stay to discover the thriving neighborhood of Tremont, a walkable gem with Victorian charm and tasty cuisine.
There is a selection of hotels just a short drive from the area. One popular choice is Hampton Inn Akron-South, where you can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, and an indoor pool. Rates start at $158 per night, as of this writing.
When planning your trip to Portage Lakes based on weather, it's a good idea to book your visit between mid-June and mid-September. At this time of year, the temperature typically ranges from 56 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for spending time on the lake and boating. The fall season is also an attractive time to visit, as the stunning golden foliage makes it perfect for photography. If you're looking for a wintery escape, book your visit between mid-December and mid-March to enjoy winter sports and cold-weather activities.