Sandwiched Between Columbus And Cleveland Is Ohio's Laid-Back Village With Nearby Camping, Golf, And Lake Fun
An occasional weekend detox does wonders for the soul, and Ohio's Amish country takes you back to the basics. You can sample that scenic, simple life on a charming road trip down the Amish Country Byway, just as long as you make a stop at Perrysville. Don't expect fancy hotel chains or big-name brands here — this village is bucolic, laid-back, and serene. Pitch your tent near the lake, hike the waterfront trails, and discover this quiet haven not too far from the modern world. Perrysville gives you a chance to embrace a true, unplugged experience and step away from everyday distractions.
Founded in 1812, Perrysville almost feels like it stayed frozen in time, where the perpetual magic of rural life still thrives. This Ashland County village is the gateway to Mohican State Park, an underrated attraction that's best experienced during the vibrant fall months. Several campgrounds dot the area, which take your rustic escape to another level. Not only that, but you can also head to the nearby Malabar Farm State Park, an overlooked farmyard with hiking and camping opportunities.
Between both state parks is the glittering Pleasant Hill Lake, calling all outdoor enthusiasts to splash around the water. Its shore is home to Pleasant Hill Golf Course, where the putting green is ever-so-verdant, and each hole presents a fun challenge. Recreation is the name of the game, and Perrysville is the underdog you didn't know existed. All you have to do is travel 1.5 hours south of Cleveland to arrive at this village. Coming from Columbus takes one hour and 15 minutes, while Toledo and Dayton are two hours away. If you're flying in, the closest major airport is John Glenn Columbus International Airport, located about an hour and 15 minutes away by car.
Camping is the way to go in Perrysville, Ohio
No matter which campground you choose in Perrysville, you'll love being away from city life. The campground at Pleasant Hill Lake ,offers over 400 sites, catering to a diverse range of campers. Equestrians can book one of the 37 designated sites, and 20 tent spots are available for youth groups. The campground offers both primitive and full-hookup sites, along with showers, a laundry station, and an on-site store. You can use the picnic shelter, pickleball court, and campfire zone to keep yourself entertained — there's also a playground and corn hole zone. Those who don't wish to be fully disconnected from the world can use the Wi-Fi at the welcome center. Better yet, reserve one of the ten cabins that sleep between six and eight guests just steps away from the waterfront.
Mohican State Park offers camping, too, with a total of 153 sites provided with the essentials. Each site is supplied with a picnic table and fire ring. You have access to shared facilities, such as a camp store, dump station, showers, and restrooms. For RV travelers who need utilities, 33 sites have full hookups. The state park has another campground with 24 spots—these come with picnic tables, fire rings, and pit toilets. As for big groups planning a getaway, you can reserve the group site, which holds up to 100 campers.
Malabar Farm State Park, on the other hand, is better suited for primitive campers and horseback riders. Only 15 undeveloped sites are available here, which accommodate horses. The no-frills campground comes with picnic tables, fire rings, and pit toilets, as well as drinking water. 2 Bees Campground is another option, where you can combine camping with kayaking and tubing. The pet-friendly campground is equipped with showers, restrooms, and a fire pit.
Bring your golf clubs to your lake getaway in Perrysville, Ohio
Perrysville visitors can take advantage of the 850-acre Pleasant Hill Lake. Boasting a boat launch and two fishing piers, this is a wonderful place to glide across the water in search of the catch of the day. The lake is teeming with largemouth and smallmouth bass, black crappie, and channel catfish — other species you might reel in include sunfish and white bass. During springtime, fly fishing is a popular activity here. The best part about boating here is that there are no horsepower limits, so you can use any size motor you like.
If you prefer going for a calmer ride instead of speed boating, you can launch your kayak from either of the two designated ramps. When it's time to take a dip in the water, make your way to the swimming beach and lounge under the sun before diving in. The area surrounding Pleasant Hill Lake is a vast, lush expanse you can explore on foot. Follow the Mohican Lodge to Big Lyons Falls via Orange Bridle Trail for a 6.2-mile journey that takes you to the southeast side of the lake and the Clear Fork Mohican River.
You can't go without taking a swing at Pleasant Hill Golf Course, which operates from April 1 to October 31. Built in 1950 and nestled on the lakefront, this 18-hole course is a 2,536-yard layout, with every hole a par three. Expect fast, predictable putts on bentgrass greens, tees, and fairways. Suitable for both experts and beginners, the course has several leagues you can take part in — even start a new one. With your soul feeling rejuvenated in Perrysville, ease back into the city by heading to Mansfield, an underrated destination that blends pop culture and outdoor thrills just 20 minutes away.