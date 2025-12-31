Sandwiched Between Columbus And Cleveland Is Ohio's Laid-Back Village With Nearby Camping, Golf, And Lake Fun

No matter which campground you choose in Perrysville, you'll love being away from city life. The campground at Pleasant Hill Lake ,offers over 400 sites, catering to a diverse range of campers. Equestrians can book one of the 37 designated sites, and 20 tent spots are available for youth groups. The campground offers both primitive and full-hookup sites, along with showers, a laundry station, and an on-site store. You can use the picnic shelter, pickleball court, and campfire zone to keep yourself entertained — there's also a playground and corn hole zone. Those who don't wish to be fully disconnected from the world can use the Wi-Fi at the welcome center. Better yet, reserve one of the ten cabins that sleep between six and eight guests just steps away from the waterfront.

Mohican State Park offers camping, too, with a total of 153 sites provided with the essentials. Each site is supplied with a picnic table and fire ring. You have access to shared facilities, such as a camp store, dump station, showers, and restrooms. For RV travelers who need utilities, 33 sites have full hookups. The state park has another campground with 24 spots—these come with picnic tables, fire rings, and pit toilets. As for big groups planning a getaway, you can reserve the group site, which holds up to 100 campers.

Malabar Farm State Park, on the other hand, is better suited for primitive campers and horseback riders. Only 15 undeveloped sites are available here, which accommodate horses. The no-frills campground comes with picnic tables, fire rings, and pit toilets, as well as drinking water. 2 Bees Campground is another option, where you can combine camping with kayaking and tubing. The pet-friendly campground is equipped with showers, restrooms, and a fire pit.