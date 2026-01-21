5 Mouth-Watering Florida Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Run By Former Top Chef Contestants
Florida's culinary scene has just about everything your taste buds crave — and some of the state's most buzzworthy dishes come straight from chefs you first met on television. From the small screen to your dinner table, some former "Top Chef" contestants have traded reality show challenges for real-world kitchens, many of which have seen the likes of locals, tourists, and A-list celebrities stop by for a visit.
Jeremy Ford, John Tesar, Lindsay Autry, Richard Blais, and Fabio Viviani have each become household names thanks to Bravo's hit cooking show. Now, these five stars have smoothed out their aprons and sharpened their knives to curate menus across the Sunshine State, crafting stellar menus in chic settings to deliver award-winning experiences that prove a hit with critics and online reviewers. Whether you're a die-hard "Top Chef" fan, a Florida local looking for your next reservation, or a traveler searching for your next foodie adventure, you'll want to stop by these five wildly different and delicious locations.
Stubborn Seed by Jeremy Ford
While many Miami residents rave about the best steakhouses in the Magic City, Season 13's "Top Chef" winner, Chef Jeremy Ford, is turning heads by redefining fine dining with Stubborn Seed. Ford opened his first restaurant less than two years after his winning season premiered; he followed it with Beauty and the Butcher in 2022, as well as a second Stubborn Seed location in Las Vegas in 2025. The South Beach location has won him both a Michelin star and a nomination for a James Beard Foundation Award.
An award-winning restaurant brings award-winning clientele, too, as Stubborn Seed has captured the hearts of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and J. Cole. The restaurant has also earned a devoted following among locals and foodies alike, proving that its prestige goes beyond the red carpet: It currently holds a 4.5 rating from more than 3,200 reviews on OpenTable.
At Stubborn Seed, the menu offers a three-course, six-course, or nine-course meal with a sommelier-curated wine pairing; alternatively, you can purchase à la carte. Some customers' honorable mentions include the Stubborn Truffle Chicken and Wagyu Beef Tartare. The cherry on top of the experience is the friendly staff, who are often praised in reviews; some even highlight specific employees by name. From the first hello to the last bite, Chef Jeremy Ford has not only brought his "Top Chef" skills to the table — he's also created a trailblazing culinary hotspot in Miami.
Knife & Spoon by John Tesar
You might recognize Chef John Tesar from Seasons 10 and 14 of "Top Chef," but he was also the winner of Food Network's inaugural season of "Extreme Chef." Tesar opened Knife & Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in October 2020, just three years after his last "Top Chef" episode aired. He soon became known for his flavorful cooking and mastery of both seafood and steak: More than 1,600 customers on OpenTable have given Knife & Spoon an overall rating of 4.7 stars, echoing his reputation for on-screen excellence.
A four-time James Beard "Best of Southwest Chef" semifinalist, Tesar brings decades of culinary experience to Knife & Spoon, where his confident approach won him a Michelin star – which, sadly, the restaurant lost in 2024. Nevertheless, from Local Whole Fish to Prime Filet Mignon, the menu here continues to offer superb surf 'n' turf options in an upscale setting. Tucked away inside this top-notch luxury hotel, Knife & Spoon still stands as one of Orlando's premier fine-dining destinations, proving Chef Tesars' talent to fans and newcomers alike.
Honeybelle by Lindsay Autry
Nestled in the PGA National Resort is Honeybelle, a Palm Beach-chic restaurant led by critically acclaimed chef and "Top Chef" Season 9 finalist, Lindsay Autry. Honeybelle opened in 2022, just after Chef Autry closed down her first brick-and-mortar restaurant, The Regional. The Palm Beach Post named her first restaurant the "No. 1 Best Restaurant in Palm Beach County" in 2016, only four years after her "Top Chef" season aired. With her time on the show followed by high praise in the local news, opening another elegant Palm Beach eatery was a no-brainer. Since then, Honeybelle has received a 4.1-star overall score on OpenTable, with her flaky fried chicken earning particular praise on both the "Today" show and the Food Network.
Inside, Honeybelle radiates understated sophistication, with soothing pastel greens that set a serene mood, delicate floral accents that add Florida-inspired charm, and a clean white backdrop that highlights the subtle vibrancy of the space. The food itself, which is delicious Southern dining with a coastal twist, reflects the refined skill of its three-time James Beard nominee chef, whose North Carolina roots shine brightly in every dish at the Palm Beach location.
Four Flamingos by Richard Blais
Chef Richard Blais paved his own lane in the reality television scene — and he's brought those skills to Orlando, opening Four Flamingos in 2021. Upon first starring on Season 4 of "Top Chef" and winning the inaugural season of "Top Chef All-Stars," Blais worked his way up to leading his own show, hosting Fox's "Next Level Chef" alongside Gordon Ramsay and Nyesha Arrington.
Four Flamingos is tucked inside the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, providing a vibrant yet relaxed escape where Florida flavors take center stage. The crisp, moderately tropical interior and floor-to-ceiling windows revealing lush greenery remind you that you're in America's "happiest holiday destination." However, the bright pink-accented flamingo walls and food decor are reminiscent of an island vibe. It was clear Blais had the right idea; he opened up a second location in Key West a little over a year after the flagship opened.
Blais' celebrity has clearly drawn eyes to his restaurant, but it's the quality that counts. Customers rave over the Michelin-recommended spot, rating it 4.5 stars on OpenTable – the same site that gave Four Flamingos a 2025 Diner's Choice Award. More than anything, Four Flamingos appears to prove that Blais delivers even when the cameras are switched off.
Tavern Costale by Fabio Viviani
European-born yet U.S.-made, Fabio Viviani is living the all-American dream. The Italian chef stole viewers' hearts on "Top Chef" Season 5, on which he was voted "Fan Favorite," before starring again on the show in Season 8. Viviani has since created a successful hospitality group, written a bestselling cookbook, and opened countless restaurants. His name is written on more than 40 restaurants across the U.S.! However, one in particular, Taverna Costale, is situated in St. Petersburg, Florida.
With a 4.7-star rating on OpenTable, customers seem to love his Italian-inspired curated menu. From pizzas to pastas and freshly spiced fish, the restaurateur brings a taste of the Mediterranean coastline to the Gulf. No surprise that, in 2022, they were nominated for the Best of the Bay "Best New Restaurant" award in the local area. At Taverna Costale, you get to experience not only the labor of a celebrity chef's decades of hard work, but also the heart and soul of Italian cooking brought to the American table. Viviani is a fan favorite on-screen ... and a foodie's dream off-screen.
Methodology
With more than 20 "Top Chef" seasons and counting, the talent that has emerged from the Bravo series is unmatched. Many contestants have continued their legacy beyond the cameras, using their visibility and skill to give back to their local communities through food. Still, if you don't watch the show or closely follow celebrity chefs, it's easy to miss where they ended up.
To narrow it down, we focused on Florida. As someone born and raised in South Florida — but who, admittedly, hasn't seen the show — I already knew Chef Jeremy Ford was among the chefs who successfully transformed his television career into a thriving Florida dining destination. From there, I consulted a "Top Chef" map that tracks where former contestants have opened restaurants across the U.S., aiming for a mix of fan favorites, like Viviani, and chefs rooted in notable locations, such as Chef Autry at PGA National.
I then turned to IMDb, chefs' professional websites, and their restaurant pages to confirm which seasons they appeared on, along with the industry awards earned for themselves and their establishments. Additionally, I used restaurant review apps, like OpenTable and Google Reviews, to review public opinion and favorite menu items. Together, these sources helped us identify five Florida restaurants that not only showcase "Top Chef" talent but have also made a lasting impression on the gastronomy scene across the state.