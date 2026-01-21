5 Mouth-Watering Florida Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Run By Former Top Chef Contestants

While many Miami residents rave about the best steakhouses in the Magic City, Season 13's "Top Chef" winner, Chef Jeremy Ford, is turning heads by redefining fine dining with Stubborn Seed. Ford opened his first restaurant less than two years after his winning season premiered; he followed it with Beauty and the Butcher in 2022, as well as a second Stubborn Seed location in Las Vegas in 2025. The South Beach location has won him both a Michelin star and a nomination for a James Beard Foundation Award.

An award-winning restaurant brings award-winning clientele, too, as Stubborn Seed has captured the hearts of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and J. Cole. The restaurant has also earned a devoted following among locals and foodies alike, proving that its prestige goes beyond the red carpet: It currently holds a 4.5 rating from more than 3,200 reviews on OpenTable.

At Stubborn Seed, the menu offers a three-course, six-course, or nine-course meal with a sommelier-curated wine pairing; alternatively, you can purchase à la carte. Some customers' honorable mentions include the Stubborn Truffle Chicken and Wagyu Beef Tartare. The cherry on top of the experience is the friendly staff, who are often praised in reviews; some even highlight specific employees by name. From the first hello to the last bite, Chef Jeremy Ford has not only brought his "Top Chef" skills to the table — he's also created a trailblazing culinary hotspot in Miami.