Myrtle Beach's 5 Most Breathtaking, Impeccably Designed Golf Courses Lining The Grand Strand

Beach lovers looking for a coastal getaway with an entertaining boardwalk, good food, and gorgeous views can't go wrong with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Situated on the roughly 60-mile coastal stretch known as the Grand Strand, this affordable beach town is one of America's favorite getaways on the East Coast, but it's also beloved by golfers. Along the Grand Strand, more than 100 golf courses are dotted along marshes, rivers, oak-lined Lowcountry forests, and the Intracoastal Waterway. The variety brings golfing enthusiasts of all ages and levels to test out their skills on the green. A bonus is that many of these impeccably designed courses will make you stop mid-round in awe of the stunning scenery.

For visitors who only have time to hit one or a handful of courses, narrowing down the options can be a task. So we consulted online interviews of golf industry professionals and reviews from amateur enthusiasts to select the top five courses that are most memorable for their breathtaking scenery and excellent design. With golf architects like Mike Strantz, Robert Trent Jones, and Craig Schreiner behind them, these courses are ranked high among the golf community for their layouts, settings, ambience, and views.

So, whether you're looking for a thrilling bachelor party destination with golf on the itinerary or want to squeeze in a round on vacation in between beach days and strolls on the boardwalk, these five Myrtle Beach golf courses (listed in no particular order) consistently deliver memorable games with breathtaking views.