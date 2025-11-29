10 Destinations In America For A Thrilling Bachelor Party Without Breaking The Bank, According To Research
When you think of spectacular U.S. destinations for an exciting bachelor party, cities such as Miami and Las Vegas come to mind. These spots have all the entertainment one could ever expect to make a bachelor party memorable. However, these destinations are also expensive, and in this day and age, where many Americans are trying to find pennies to pinch, it may be too pricy to enjoy a romp there for a bachelor's last rites of freedom. However, you still want to give your best bud a weekend he will never forget. Never fear, as there are other, more affordable destinations that will make for an equally thrilling bachelor party trip.
From an outdoorsy getaway to partying up in bars and clubs, you and your wallet will be pleasantly surprised by what these inexpensive destinations have to offer. For example, maybe you want to go golfing? Well, Myrtle Beach has a litany of excellent golf courses to choose from. Or, perhaps you and your bachelor party wish to have the same nightlife South Beach offers? Believe it or not, nearby Fort Lauderdale has those same party vibes, but for less. So, we evaluated the costs, examined the amenities, and researched wedding websites like The Knot to find the most exciting and affordable destinations for the ultimate bachelor weekend without coming home in debt. (Please note that all the prices mentioned in the article are as of the time of writing.)
Party it up in historic Charleston, South Carolina
The gorgeous South Carolina city of Charleston, the heart of the Lowcountry region, is a place that offers plenty to do for a great bachelor's weekend, from a spectacular food scene that punches well above its weight for a destination of its size to the many cultural attractions in the area. For starters, flying to Charleston can be quite affordable. The average round-trip flight can cost as little as $64.
As a major tourist destination, there are plenty of hotels to choose from that won't break the bank. One of the best for scenic Charleston vibes and value is the Moxy Charleston. For an average of $142 per night, you will be immersed in pure Southern charm, including a complimentary drink upon check-in and a patio with a killer view of the city's iconic Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, a perfect way to kick off a bachelor weekend.
From there, the epic weekend will be in full effect. You and your crew can head to the Isle of Palms, a scenic beach town about 15 miles from downtown Charleston. It's home to some of the best beaches in the area, and access is completely free. After a day of sunning on the beach, head to the other side of the Isle of Palms and grab some good food and drinks at Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, where most of the drinks are only $9 or $10. To get out on the water, book a tour with Charleston Outdoor Adventures, where, for as low as $42 per person, you and your bachelor crew can enjoy a fun boating adventure.
Same party vibes, better prices in Fort Lauderdale
South Florida has long been a hot spot for spectacular bachelor party weekends. So, if you're intending to head to this tropical paradise, but still want to keep things affordable, Fort Lauderdale should be your destination instead of the more expensive South Beach. Situated about 30 miles north of Miami, this sprawling city has the same electric party vibes that Miami offers.
Of course, being in South Florida, you can't have an epic bachelor weekend without hitting up the beach, and Fort Lauderdale has beaches that are less crowded and a vibe that's low-key, but still extremely fun. Enjoy a stroll along the Fort Lauderdale Beachfront Promenade, a boardwalk that's full of life and completely free to explore. One of the most popular spots on this strip is the historic Elbo Room, which opened in 1938 and remains unchanged, from its decor to its prices, with beers for as little as $5 (via Tripadvisor).
Once the sun sinks into the Atlantic Ocean, you and the groomsmen will want to hit up the town, and the place to go for nighttime fun is Las Olas Street. It's filled with affordable and delicious restaurants, and exciting bars like Bodega, a taqueria with $10 nachos and sweet and spicy Jalapeno wings for just $12. Las Olas Boulevard is a more affordable Ocean Drive, with the same splash of fun.
A waterfront bachelor weekend in Lake of the Ozarks
One wouldn't normally think of Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region as a place the groomsmen and their party would want to spend a thrilling bachelor weekend. However, looking beneath the surface, one would find a region that's both affordable and entertaining, having everything one would need to create an unforgettable weekend, heavy on natural, Midwestern beauty.
Unlike other, more expensive destinations, Lake of the Ozarks has hotels that, on average, can be rented for under $100 per night, which is a steal in today's economy. One such hotel is Schmidt's Creek Hotel, located in Osage Beach, which can be rented for just $66 a night (for two guests).
As this destination really revolves around the lake, the main activities to make a memorable bachelor weekend will be on the water, like fishing, boating, swimming, and jet skiing. The average price of jet ski rentals is usually between $80 and $150, although it depends on which company you go with. Once the sun fades, you will want to spend a night at Backwater Jacks, a Lake of the Ozarks institution that's home to awesome pool parties, great food, inexpensive drinks, including a Late Happy Hour that lasts until 9:00 p.m.
Golf the weekend away in Myrtle Beach
More often than not, the groom would want to get in some golfing in between drinking and eating during a bachelor's weekend. So, why not take him to a place that has plentiful golf courses to choose from at good prices? That place exists, and it's called Myrtle Beach. The South Carolina tourist town is one of the most affordable destinations on the East Coast, especially when it comes to golfing and inexpensive places to grab a beer.
In fact, there are over 90 golf courses within the Myrtle Beach area, so you'll have a wealth of options to choose from. For a recommendation, one of the best in the area is Eagle Nest, located in nearby Little River, which has morning tee times at an average of $59, and, if you and the groom are late golfers, late tee times at just an average of $47.
This is a lot more affordable than what you will get at other golfing destinations, and it only gets better: Colonial Charters Golf Club, in nearby Longs, has an average morning tee time rate of $38. After getting in your golf game, you can enjoy the beautiful beaches of the Grand Strand and head out for some beers at spots like The Boathouse, which also plays live music shows. All told, you won't have to break the bank to have a great bachelor weekend in Myrtle Beach.
Have a Texas-sized bachelor weekend in Houston
When it comes to having a Texas-sized bachelor weekend in the Lone Star State, Dallas and Austin are usually the prime destinations. However, those places can run up your bill pretty quickly, dampening the epic time you've planned for your groom. However, if you still want to head to Texas to "cowboy" his last moments of freedom away, may we suggest heading to Houston, the state's largest city, where there are a ton of exciting things to do for a thrilling bachelor weekend, and with better prices. Plus, it's America's No. 2 "Sin City" behind Vegas.
For accommodations, you'll have plenty to choose from on the affordable front, in an average $87-a-night room at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Galleria area. Or, live it up at downtown's Hotel Icon, which will run you $179 per night. If your groom is a sports guy, there are plenty of sporting events to attend in this sports-crazed town, from Houston Rockets basketball at the Toyota Center to checking out a Texans football game at the giant NRG Stadium. The best part is that you can get affordable tickets from sites such as StubHub.
For a meal and a nightcap, you'll have plenty of bars and restaurants with affordable prices to choose from. Houston is one of America's great food towns, and you'll find everything from Texas barbecue to Vietnamese to Cajun cuisine, all with great prices. For a taste of a little bit of everything, check out Underground Hall to get things started, which has a Downtown Happy Hour menu that features $3 "Beer of the Day" specials to go along with good, cheap eateries such as Birra Los Primos.
A well-caffeinated bachelor weekend in Seattle
When one thinks of Seattle, gloomy wet winters, Starbucks, and Amazon usually come to mind, not a place to have an epic bachelor weekend. But, you would be mistaken to leave out the largest city in the Pacific Northwest, as this destination has a lot of things that might interest the groom to make for a perfect bachelor's weekend. And the best part? It's actually one of the most affordable destinations.
Depending on the hotel, you might score a better rate by booking through its official website or, conversely, a third-party site, so compare prices before locking in the deal. The Silver Cloud Hotel, for example, offers rooms for $149 per night. Or, if you're looking for something cheaper and even more scenic, book a room at the Mediterranean Inn, which, for $136 a night, will get you a space with a spectacular rooftop terrace and a spellbinding view of Elliott Bay.
After getting settled in, it's time to explore the city. Check out the vibrant atmosphere of the legendary Pike Place Market, which is also home to the first-ever Starbucks location. For something active, try kayaking Elliott Bay, where, for just $25 an hour through Northwest Outdoor Center, you can rent a kayak and take an unforgettable tour of the bay and view Seattle's glistening skyline with your party. For a nightcap, grab drinks at one of the city's affordable bars, like Linda's Tavern with draft beer under $10, or The Underground Saloon, the oldest standing restaurant in Seattle, with super cheap beers that will run you no more than $7 for cans or bottles, and $8 for drafts.
A sun-filled bachelor weekend in Tampa
Florida is a fantastic state for an epic bachelor weekend, with many heading to Miami and South Beach for the wildest weekend ever. However, if you want to give the groom an awesome weekend outside of South Florida, there is another destination that's even better on your wallet, and will still provide everything you're looking for. That destination is Tampa, situated on Florida's Gulf Coast, which is chock-full of exciting things to see, great restaurants, and fun activities that won't have your wallet needing therapy. If barhopping in Ybor City or playing a round of golf at one of the region's affordable golf courses — The Eagles Golf Club ($35 to $70 tee times) or perhaps the splendid Plantation Palms ($49.95 to $64.95 tee times) — sounds like the vibe, then this is a bachelor destination for you.
The hotels in Tampa can be very reasonably priced, from the chic Hotel Tampa on the city's Riverwalk for only $107 a night, to the comfortable Hotel South Tampa & Suites, with rates as low as $80 a night. Speaking of South Beach vibes, you'll feel the energy at one of the city's electric bars and nightclubs, perfect for bachelor parties. The EDGE Rooftop has incredible skyline views, beers for as low as $6, and an energy that's perfect for partying. During the day, there are plenty of fun things you and your bachelor crew can do without your wallet breaking a sweat. Take a stroll around historic Ybor City, or have a beach day at Ben T. Davis Beach. The best part? Both of these activities are completely free of charge.
Cleveland rocks for bachelors
One wouldn't think of Cleveland, Ohio, as a place for a wild, exciting weekend for celebrating the last days of single freedom. However, Cleveland is a place you should look hard at if you're looking for a destination that won't sink your wallet, but also offers a surprisingly exciting weekend for the groom. From inexpensive but swanky hotels and great breweries to being a center for pro football, Cleveland does indeed rock for bachelors.
Cleveland's budget-friendly affordability is beating out coastal giants, and that's because it isn't normally seen as a tourist destination. And so, hotels here are cheaper than in other, more famous U.S. cities. One of the swankiest places you and the groom can be based at, the Crown Plaza at Playhouse Square, can be had for as low as $83 a night. That is quite a steal, especially for a downtown hotel that's within walking distance of the city's major attractions.
Cleveland's affordability is perfectly represented in its bar scene. There are plenty of inexpensive breweries if the groom is a beer fan, with spots like The Jolly Scholar, a great place to hang out in a chill setting with cheap beer that can be had for as little as $4 for a 16-ounce draft. You also aren't too far from the holy grail of football, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton, which is sure to be a hit with the groom and won't dent your wallet, with $49 tickets.
St. Louis, a gateway to bachelor fun
St. Louis has always flown under the radar when it comes to tourism and can often be overshadowed by bigger cities such as Chicago. This is especially true if one is planning a great bachelor weekend for the groom. Chicago is typically where folks head for an unforgettable bachelor weekend. But that city can drain your wallet, and this is where the charm of St. Louis comes in. This down-to-earth destination offers everything one would want in a wild, awesome bachelor weekend, without the exuberant costs one would rack up elsewhere.
For saving money on the hotel front, maybe secure a room at the Drury Plaza Hotel. This accommodation has incredible views of the city's principal landmark, the Gateway Arch. It's also just a short walk to the city's riverfront and Busch Stadium, all for a mid-budget price of $144 a night.
St. Louis is the birthplace of the iconic Anheuser-Busch company, and in a city that is practically synonymous with beer, there are a plethora of breweries that will make the groom smile from ear to ear. One of the most affordable is 2nd Shift Brewing, a microbrewery with a great assortment of craft beers ranging from $6 to $8. Party the night away at the city's affordable bars, such as The Post, with $5 domestics and happy hour specials. St. Louis will catch your party and the groom by pleasant surprise, leaving everyone with an unforgettable weekend.
Forget Vegas, head to Reno instead
If the groom loves to gamble, then planning an epic bachelor weekend would normally involve heading to Las Vegas. While Sin City is built for making weekends truly memorable, it is also one of the more expensive destinations in America, especially for best men looking to save some money. But if the groom still wants some gambling thrills, great restaurants, live shows, and to party the night away, then you're in luck, as Las Vegas isn't the only city that can provide all of that. Enter Reno, the "Biggest Little City in the World."
Although it's small in stature, Reno packs a huge punch when it comes to entertainment and affordability. While you're paying an arm and a leg for a room at a Vegas casino resort, you won't have that issue in Reno. For example, a room at Circus Circus Reno would only run you $63 a night, practically a steal. Then, there's the entertainment, and for a truly remarkable night out, try the Bach Bar Crawl, which, for only $12 per person (for one day), you'll get free entry at each bar, will be able to skip the lines at each bar, and will be gifted with $5 drink specials, just for your party. What more could you ask for in an affordable, but thrilling bachelor party destination for the groom and his crew?
Methodology
For this story, we turned to a wide scope of research to devise a great list of destinations that are both thrilling and affordable for the perfect bachelor weekend. We looked at The Knot, a website devoted to all things weddings, to help inform the selections. We examined hotel prices on websites such as Kayak.com, Booking, and Expedia to find the most affordable options that also offer great views and amenities that bachelors will love. To identify activities in these cities that offered both affordability and fun for the bachelor and his crew, we investigated the costs of each activity. Moreover, we evaluated the variety of nightlife and average drink prices to determine whether each city delivers on the promise of a great night out without burning a hole in the wallet.