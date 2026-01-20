This Wildly Popular Italian City For Vacationing Recently Banned Outdoor Dining

Outdoor dining increased during the pandemic lockdown in Italy, just as it did in many other places in the U.S. and around the world. Resident complaints about how packed Florence's city center had become, with outdoor tables crowding the streets, helped create the ban. However, some residents don't believe it's enough. On the other hand, restaurateurs understandably worry about how this will affect their businesses.

In addition to the ban in the city center, which includes tourist-favorites like the Piazzale degli Uffizi courtyard and the famous bridge, the Ponte Vecchio, there are going to be strict regulations on outdoor seating on 73 other streets. These restrictions vary by place, but include things like bans on outdoor plastic covers or awnings, changes to umbrella rules, and suggestions to use green carpet on outdoor areas with seasonal flowers and plants.

The wildly popular vacation destination of Florence has been making changes to combat over-tourism for some time. In fact, in 2024, CNN reported that Florence was set to ban key boxes for rental spots in the city center and loudspeakers from tour guides, while golf carts for ferrying tourists around would be limited. While the new outdoor dining ban may not deter people from coming to this historic city, it will make the streets easier to navigate. If you have your heart set on dining al fresco in Florence, don't fret. There will still be places where you can eat outside, possibly even driving visitors to find lesser-known restaurants and cafés further from the city center.