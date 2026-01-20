Arkansas' Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Dreamy Lake Escape With Trails And Camping Spots

With 52 state parks encompassing a total of nearly 55,000 acres, nature lovers heading to Arkansas are prone to choice overload. Whether it's the rushing waterfalls at Lake Catherine State Park or the world's only public diamond mine where anyone can dig for treasures, these gorgeous preserves offer plenty of unique ways to enjoy the great outdoors. The best part? Arkansas is one of the states where entry to the state parks is free of cost – barring only a few facilities where tour charges are applicable. One such free-to-enter refuge lies in the Ozark foothills and is a perfect lakefront escape for crowd-averse travelers. Lake Charles State Park is tucked quietly on the shores of its namesake reservoir and may get overlooked when scanning the wild and wide beauty of The Natural State.

Though once on the radar, it's the kind of wilderness-wrapped retreat that surprises outdoorsy travelers with its ample recreation opportunities — whether that's peaceful trails, great fishing, or comfortable camping — as well as casual exploration for those looking to get lost in nature with a good book or with good company. Moreover, this 140-acre retreat comes highly recommended on Tripadvisor, too, with one reviewer writing, "We have been to a lot of state parks. I MUST say this is absolutely the best park hands down." Reviews also praise the park's maintenance and cleanliness, as well as its frequent patrols, which make many visitors feel safe during their time here.