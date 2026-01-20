North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Trail Near Asheville Offers Breathtaking Views And Lovely Wildflowers

Even with stiff competition from iconic routes, like the Pacific Coast Highway or the historic Route 66, the Blue Ridge Parkway manages to bag the honor as "America's Favorite Drive" – especially when the fall hits. This 469-mile scenic stretch of road connects the misty mountains of Virginia and North Carolina, welcoming nearly 17 million travelers every year. And while the drive is rewarding (coupled with a speed limit of 45 mph or lower, so you don't miss any views!), there are also some special towns and trails for stop-offs. On the North Carolina side, one popular trekking treasure is the Craggy Pinnacle Trail.

The Craggy Pinnacle Trail, like many others along the Parkway, is conveniently located right off the road and is around 25 miles from Asheville — an artsy mountain city full of eclectic fun. The 1.2-mile out-and-back route is popular for its shorter stint and yet packs a punch with its lush wildflower meadows, thickets of twisted birch trees, and wide views of the Appalachians at the crest. By June, the rhododendrons and mountain laurels bloom into a vibrant display of purple and pink amidst the green of the old-growth forests. Leaf peeping season — beginning early October — also sees dreamy fall foliage and has more footfall on the trail.

But, even during the busy season, there's still an opportunity to have some peace and quiet with the route's three lookout points. A common intersection, as you're about to reach the crest, makes the path clear to each one. The Craggy Pinnacle Summit (also called the upper lookout, as it has the highest elevation of the three) is where most people go for panoramic scenery of the undulating mountains, while the other two have 180-degree views of the same landscape.