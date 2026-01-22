Nashville's 5 Most Beloved Celebrity-Owned Bars That Promise A Top-Notch Time
Nashville, Tennessee, will satisfy your taste buds (hot chicken, anyone?) and bring out your inner party animal. Home to a thrilling nightlife scene, this iconic Southern city is often compared to Las Vegas, even earning the moniker "NashVegas." Just like Sin City, this destination is a hot spot for celebrity-owned establishments. Artists like Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and countless other notable names in the music industry have bars in Nashville. A majority are clustered in the city's downtown area on Broadway, more specifically, Lower Broadway, known as Honky Tonk Highway.
"The good news is they are all within a short walk of each other, along with tons of other bars. I usually recommend picking one and if you don't like it, go to the next," suggests an individual on Reddit. That may be good advice, but we can help guide you to the city's most beloved celebrity-owned bars where you can drink, be merry, and overall have the time of your life.
Before we start, there are a few tips to keep in mind. If it's your first time visiting Nashville, the Old Town Trolley Tour is a great way to start your trip, and don't forget to familiarize yourself with unwritten rules to avoid embarrassing yourself in Nashville. And if you're worried about bar hopping getting expensive, keep in mind that you won't have to pay a cover charge at Nashville's Broadway bars.
Eric Church's Chief's on Broadway
Chief's on Broadway is unlike any other celebrity-owned bar in Nashville. Eric Church, the esteemed country musician known for always performing in shades, transformed a dilapidated structure from 1890 into a one-of-a-kind entertainment venue. Its six stories retain their historic character, and as a reviewer on Yelp explains, "The vibe is pure Eric Church — each floor has its own personality, from live music and memorabilia to a chill jazz-club vibe on the second level. It's a multi-level experience that stands out among the honky-tonks."
This second-floor area is referred to as Friendly Shadows and has been called one of Nashville's hottest dueling piano bars. There are daily country musical performances, but you can also catch a show at the Neon Steeple (tickets are required and can be purchased online). And yes, there is a rooftop bar. Not sure what to sip on? Go for "The Chair," a nod to the infamous rooftop incident that led to singer Morgan Wallen's arrest.
Even if you don't drink, Chief's also has something for you. The fifth floor is home to a BBQ restaurant and Ashley McBryde's Redemption Bar. This watering hole with a gothic-inspired ambiance serves mocktails (McBryde, a Grammy-award winner who has been sober since 2022). Chief's has a 4.5 rating on Google with one reviewer writing, "You can easily spend a whole night here without wanting to go anywhere else." Chief's on Broadway is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Hours do vary between floors, though.
Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa
In the heart of Lower Broadway, there's a honky tonk that's the embodiment of girl power: Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa. The country superstar has the honor of being the first female artist with a bar on this iconic strip. Nicknamed the "Pink House," this four-level Tex-Mex escape opened in 2021 and has become a Nashville favorite. The Infatuation ranked Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa as the fourth best bar on the strip, while Nashville Bar Bike, a top-rated tour operator in the city, named it the third hottest celebrity bar in Nashville.
True to its name, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa has a bold pink aesthetic, accentuated by decor that includes the singer's personal items, such as clothing she's worn on stage. Along with daily live performances, there is a rooftop cantina where you can dance and have drinks named after Lambert's songs, such as "Oklahoma Sky" and "Pink Sunglasses." As one review wrote on Google, "We started the day here and finished the night here. No other bar compared in my opinion!"
You'll also find a Tex-Mex eatery on the second floor (Lambert hails from the Lone Star State), and for some, the food is the main attraction. "We wanted to experience Honky Tonk Highway but not the bar food and Casa Rosa was a perfect choice," reads a review from Tripadvisor, where it's listed as the best bar and pub in the city. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Sunday, but do note that the kitchen closes a few hours earlier than the rest of the venue.
Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar
At Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, you can have your kinda party. The winner of the ACM Artist of the Decade award debuted his four-story establishment in 2018. Featuring rustic country charm, there are six bars found throughout this expansive structure. Put simply, a drink, whether it's a classic beer or a specialty cocktail like Aldean's Margarita, is always within reach. Visitors can expect live music from morning until nighttime, and, as you might have guessed, the rooftop bar often includes DJs spinning tunes and is a major draw, and with good reason; it's the largest outdoor patio on Broadway.
"A fun mix of energy, good music, and a solid view makes it an easy choice if you are looking to keep the night rolling," penned a reviewer on Yelp, where Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar has a 3.7 rating. "We were so impressed by the varying musicians on the different levels of the space that we ended up making this our main event/attraction of the evening," said another. Hailed as a must-visit celebrity bar by Nashville Lifestyles, visitors consistently praise the Southern cuisine, with the menu consisting of items like a hot chicken sandwich and meatloaf.
Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday to Sunday. Can't make it to Nashville anytime soon? There are locations in Gatlinburg, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh, too.
Alan Jackson's AJ's Good Time Bar
AJ's Good Time Bar is as honky tonk as honky tonk gets. This establishment, which Birmingham Home and Garden calls one of the top celebrity-owned bars in Nashville, was created by Alan Jackson, famed for his catchy country songs like "Chattahoochee" and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." AJ's Good Time Bar has three floors that showcase a weathered look that's rough around the edges, and it also has a rooftop bar. You might not be surprised to learn there's a plethora of Jackson's memorabilia on display.
"What really sets this bar apart is the atmosphere. It's the perfect spot to socialize, enjoy live classic country music, and meet great people," wrote a reviewer on Google. With a 4.4 rating on the platform, another individual described it as, "A nice reprieve for the more chill crowd who may not be interested in the younger groups' loud energy throughout Broadway."
Aside from getting lost in the music and having a drink (or two), there's more to do at AJ's Good Time Bar. The third floor features the Hullbilly Karaoke Bar, where you can be the star of the show. If you're looking to spend the night singing, dancing, or both, this may be the spot for you. AJ's Good Time Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Karaoke is offered daily at 6 p.m.
Blake Shelton's Ole Red
You might recognize Blake Shelton from "The Voice," but did you know the country crooner has his own bar, Ole Red? In fact, he has six. You'll find two locations in Music City, including on Lower Broadway (the other is at the Nashville International Airport). Housed in a former bank, Ole Red Nashville boasts an industrial-style interior and four floors where you can enjoy weekly musical performances, Southern fare, and specialty cocktails. Named by Country Living as a must-visit Nashville celebrity bar, Ole Red has a 4.6 rating on Google from more than 13,00 reviews. "The food was delicious, the live music kept the energy up, and the staff was super friendly and welcoming," wrote an individual on the platform.
Although you can expect plenty of country performances on stage, Ole Red hosts DJ nights on the rooftop bar, where you can immerse yourself in the music and views of the Nashville skyline. The Lookout, as it's called, was selected as the best rooftop bar by the Nashville Scene's Readers' Poll in 2025. This same survey voted Ole Red as the second-best honky tonk in the city. "I had a blast last night! I stopped in Ole Red for a drink. Ended up staying three hours. The atmosphere was electric!," reads another review from Google. Ole Red is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. Traveling with a group for a special occasion? You could always reserve a VIP space to elevate your experience.
Methodology
With so many celebrity-owned bars in Nashville, it was no easy task to highlight only five. Our research began by reading articles from publications such as Country Living, Birmingham Home and Garden, Nashville Lifestyles, and The Infatuation. We added blog posts from The Travel Addict and Nashville Bar Bike into the mix as well. We made a note of the celebrity-owned bars that were frequently discussed by these sources and subsequently looked through reviews and ratings on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to further explore what each bar brings to the table.
Chief's on Broadway, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, AJ's Good Time Bar, and Ole Red are all located next to each other, making them ideal for a night of bar hopping on Lower Broadway. However, more than anything, we believe that each offers something different to visitors. From an old school honky tonk to a zero-proof bar, Downtown Nashville's Honky Tonk Highway has something for all who are looking to have a top-notch time.