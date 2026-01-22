Nashville's 5 Most Beloved Celebrity-Owned Bars That Promise A Top-Notch Time

Nashville, Tennessee, will satisfy your taste buds (hot chicken, anyone?) and bring out your inner party animal. Home to a thrilling nightlife scene, this iconic Southern city is often compared to Las Vegas, even earning the moniker "NashVegas." Just like Sin City, this destination is a hot spot for celebrity-owned establishments. Artists like Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and countless other notable names in the music industry have bars in Nashville. A majority are clustered in the city's downtown area on Broadway, more specifically, Lower Broadway, known as Honky Tonk Highway.

"The good news is they are all within a short walk of each other, along with tons of other bars. I usually recommend picking one and if you don't like it, go to the next," suggests an individual on Reddit. That may be good advice, but we can help guide you to the city's most beloved celebrity-owned bars where you can drink, be merry, and overall have the time of your life.

Before we start, there are a few tips to keep in mind. If it's your first time visiting Nashville, the Old Town Trolley Tour is a great way to start your trip, and don't forget to familiarize yourself with unwritten rules to avoid embarrassing yourself in Nashville. And if you're worried about bar hopping getting expensive, keep in mind that you won't have to pay a cover charge at Nashville's Broadway bars.