First Time Visiting Nashville? Reviewers Say This Tour Is A Great Way To Start Your Trip

At first glance, you may think Nashville is all about music and nothing else. Sure, America's Music City has plenty of history, performances, and lively venues for fans of most genres, but there's so much more to experience. The problem is, it's very easy for first-timers to end up on Broadway, visit some adjacent attractions, and spend the rest of their time hopping from one honky tonk to the next. While tons of fun, you may miss out on seeing really cool spots, such as White Limozeen, a pink and perfect Dolly Parton-themed bar.

If you want to discover more than just Nashville's iconic country music strip, the best way to do this (according to actual visitor reviews) is by taking an Old Town Trolley Tour. These old-school sightseeing buses offer hop-on, hop-off tours, stopping at 13 distinct areas around the city and covering over 100 interesting places to see and visit. The popular tour has a Google rating of 4.5 stars and over 3,000 Tripadvisor reviews, with many of these coming from first-time visitors and others from those who wish they'd hopped aboard when they first visited the city.

One first-timer says on Tripadvisor, "Great trolley tour that tells you so much about Nashville. This was our first time and it was a great introduction to this great city." Other reviews praise the entertaining and informative drivers, show appreciation for the comfortable seating and large windows, or highlight how riding the Old Town Trolley helped them find places they wanted to explore more. Like with any sightseeing tour, the quality of your driver or guide can greatly change your experience. Fortunately, the buses run frequently, so you can hop off one and then onto another if you want a different guide.