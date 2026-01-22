Between Disney Springs And Discovery Cove Is Orlando's Beloved Retro Japanese Restaurant

While guests sit around low tables on cushions and old soda crates, chefs grill meat and skewer aromatic yakitori in an open kitchen. A long line of customers eagerly waits their turn outside, as this place doesn't take reservations. Inside, the sounds of barked orders in the kitchen mix with the slurping from people hunched over ramen bowls. On any day of the week, this is the average picture of Susuru, a self-proclaimed "retro izakaya" on Palm Parkway near Disney Springs.

Named after the Japanese word for "slurp," Susuru centers its menu around a series of ramen bowls paired with authentic Japanese dishes like yakitori, tataki, gyoza, and more. As the country with the second-highest number of Michelin restaurants, Japan is renowned for its mouth-watering cuisine and social dining culture. However, unlike many modern Japanese restaurants that pair minimalistic interiors with elegantly plated dishes, Susuru draws inspiration from a very specific era of Japan. The post-war era of Japan saw a rise in cultural products that would become worldwide phenomena, like Godzilla, Ultraman, and Power Rangers. Susuru's interiors feature walls covered in memorabilia and posters from that era, complementing the mismatched, busy seating inside.

Susuru launched in December 2018, featuring authentic Japanese cuisine that reminds folks of the venerated food markets of Tokyo. The restaurant brings Japan's izakaya (roughly "gastropub") culture to Orlando. "Izakayas are social environments in Japan that many people come to after work. That same energy and food is something that we could not find in Orlando, so we wanted to bring that experience here for our neighbors and those visiting," explains Chef Lewis Lin (via Tasty Chomps).