Between Sacramento And Fresno Is California's Serene Riverfront Recreation Area To Camp And Fish

Visiting the Golden State yields many opportunities for outdoor recreation along its waterways, whether it be a river, lake, or reservoir. Given that its state-managed system has more than 280 state parks and recreational areas, there's plenty to choose from when looking for a scenic experience. California's diverse and vast landscape of the Central Valley region, which stretches around 450 miles from north to south, includes its capital city of Sacramento and the underrated city known as the gateway to Yosemite National Park, Fresno. It's in this section of California where you'll find McConnell State Recreation Area, whose riverfront locale is well-suited for camping and fishing.

The 74-acre McConnell State Recreation Area lies on the banks of the 145-mile-long Merced River, just over 10 miles from the vibrant college city of Turlock, known as the "heart of the Valley." It became San Joaquin Valley's first state park in 1950, and with fewer than 50,000 annual visitors, the year-round recreation area offers the great outdoors to visitors with smaller crowds. There's a $10 per vehicle day use fee, with general hours of operation from 6 a.m. to sunset, and fees are waived for annual pass holders.

The McConnell SRA is open during all seasons; however, for comfortable temperatures, visit during spring or fall. Summertime in the Central Valley tends to be hot, which makes a dip in the river desirable, but may hinder other outdoor activities. Winter can be foggy and rainy, also making it a challenge for camping and outdoor activities.