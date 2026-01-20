Between Sacramento And Fresno Is California's Serene Riverfront Recreation Area To Camp And Fish
Visiting the Golden State yields many opportunities for outdoor recreation along its waterways, whether it be a river, lake, or reservoir. Given that its state-managed system has more than 280 state parks and recreational areas, there's plenty to choose from when looking for a scenic experience. California's diverse and vast landscape of the Central Valley region, which stretches around 450 miles from north to south, includes its capital city of Sacramento and the underrated city known as the gateway to Yosemite National Park, Fresno. It's in this section of California where you'll find McConnell State Recreation Area, whose riverfront locale is well-suited for camping and fishing.
The 74-acre McConnell State Recreation Area lies on the banks of the 145-mile-long Merced River, just over 10 miles from the vibrant college city of Turlock, known as the "heart of the Valley." It became San Joaquin Valley's first state park in 1950, and with fewer than 50,000 annual visitors, the year-round recreation area offers the great outdoors to visitors with smaller crowds. There's a $10 per vehicle day use fee, with general hours of operation from 6 a.m. to sunset, and fees are waived for annual pass holders.
The McConnell SRA is open during all seasons; however, for comfortable temperatures, visit during spring or fall. Summertime in the Central Valley tends to be hot, which makes a dip in the river desirable, but may hinder other outdoor activities. Winter can be foggy and rainy, also making it a challenge for camping and outdoor activities.
Pitch a tent and cast a line in the McConnell State Recreation Area
Shaded by sycamore and cottonwood trees, the campground at McConnell SRA offers around 20 campsites, and each includes a picnic table, fire ring, access to food storage lockers, and potable water. The campground also offers coin-operated showers and restrooms for campers. If you're bringing an RV, the maximum length is 30 feet for a motorhome and 24 feet for a towed trailer, and hookups are not available, but you can utilize a generator between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The sites start at around $30 per night, and should be reserved in advance on ReserveCalifornia.com or by calling 800-444-7275. They ask that all campers adhere to the quiet hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., bring in their own firewood, with a maximum capacity of eight campers and two vehicles per site. Dogs are only permitted in the campground and must be on a leash.
The recreation area is also a popular place for year-round fishing, with a variety of species present. During spring, you'll find rainbow trout and bass, while summertime catch options include largemouth, smallmouth and striped bass, and catfish. On Yelp, one user noted that October is the start of salmon season on the Merced River, and to be sure to bring a fishing pole with you for the opportunities. You'll need to abide by fishing regulations and make sure each angler ages 16 and older has an applicable California state fishing license.
Other activities within McConnell State Recreation Area
In addition to camping and fishing, there are a few other family-friendly activities within McConnell SRA. While there is no actual boat launch area, you can utilize personal watercraft, such as kayaks and canoes, from within the park area. Park officials advise wearing lifejackets at all times, and the ranger station offers kids life jackets on a first-come, first-served basis. Swimming is permitted near shorelines in the day-use area and campgrounds, with caution, as no lifeguards are on duty. One Google reviewer shared the park offers calm and shallow waters, safe for young children to play in the water, calling it "Overall a nice place to let your kids have fun in the water while you relax and enjoy the weather." The day-use area also features picnic tables and barbecues, to enjoy the riverfront setting, whether passing through or camping in the park.
While there are a few walking trails inside McConnell SRA, you can head to the nearby Great Valley Grasslands State Park, spanning over 2,800 acres inside the greater Grasslands Ecological Area, for more hiking exploration. It's part of a wetlands area designed to protect the area's wildlife, which includes various migratory bird species. You can also expand your Central Valley exploration to the city of Modesto, a scenic city with unique museums and an unsung wine scene, 25 miles south of the state recreation area.