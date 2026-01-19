Portugal's Coolest Neighborhood In 2025 Is A World-Renowned Lisbon Charmer Full Of Trendy Shops And Food
There's cool, and then there's Lisbon cool. Portugal's coastal capital is a European hub of funky scenes with neighborhoods like Madragoa, a secret pocket of color, cobblestones, and coastal vibes. But even Madragoa, one of Lisbon's most underrated hangouts, doesn't top the country's charts. That spot belongs to Anjos, which was recently ranked as the 12th coolest neighborhood in the world by Time Out — Portugal's sole contribution. Before you go looking at the neighborhoods that ranked above Anjos, it's worthwhile getting to know this trendy Lisbon enclave that's quickly become a world-renowned destination for great local dining, shopping, and mingling.
Anjos is a central neighborhood about a 30-minute walk (or 10 minutes via public transport) from Lisbon's most famous pedestrian street, Rua Augusta, in the historic Baixa center. In this part of the city, traditional pastel apartments with wrought-iron Juliet balconies overlook cobblestoned streets, concept stores, and restaurants oozing European counterculture. Despite its proximity to Lisbon's more touristic areas, Anjos still remains relatively local, populated by generations of Lisboetas and impassioned Portuguese newcomers.
While people in the past have questioned the safety of Anjos and its surrounding neighborhoods, most who visit or live here feel secure while exploring. Others on the r/lisboa Reddit thread claim that Anjos' multicultural atmosphere is misinterpreted by conservative travelers. "Anjos is one of the most underrated places to live in Lisbon," one local wrote on Hoodpicker. "It is safe, foreigner friendly, and you can go pretty much everywhere by foot." The neighborhood's walkability is convenient, because chances are you'll want to see all the food, shopping, and community hubs it has to offer.
Anjos' indie boutiques and concept stores
A lot of Anjos' energy comes from the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of its residents. This is a place where concepts become tangible brick-and-mortar stores, such as Hospital dos Candeeiros, a repair shop dedicated to fixing lights of every kind since it opened in the 1970s. The store is also a museum of sorts, displaying a wide spectrum of lamps, chandeliers, and other lighting. It also sells homemade lampshades and lamps. Greta Livraria, a highly rated feminist bookshop, sits across the street. It sells books by female and non-binary authors, providing a platform for these marginalized voices. You can find various novels, books on queer parenting, and other works of non-fiction.
Amor Records is the kind of place where music lovers born in the wrong era hang out. Part record shop, part underground bar, it creates a cool and eclectic atmosphere for socializing while listening to great music. Shelves of records cover numerous genres, particularly Brazilian and electronic, while the drinks menu includes beer, wine, cocktails, and coffee. You can sometimes even catch a live DJ session here — you'll know if one's playing by the crowd of people gathered outside.
Unsurprisingly, Anjos is a great neighborhood for vintage shopping, with multiple stores along Avenida Almirante Reis. A couple in the neighborhood stand out among the crowd, including Retro City. This popular shop is full of great vintage finds, from old-school Hawaiian shirts and basketball jerseys to floral shawls and leather jackets. Retrox Vintage Shop is also worth checking out if you're hunting for decor, furniture, or lighting from different eras. It's a small shop, and you may also find that record player, antique dresser, or chessboard you've been wanting.
Where to eat, drink, and linger in Anjos
One of the coolest social strips in Anjos is Rua do Forno do Tijolo. This is where you'll find many of the neighborhood's trendiest bars and restaurants, including the highly rated wine bar, Casa Farta. Pair reasonably priced bottles of Portuguese wine with cheese and charcuterie boards while soaking up the sunshine at streetside tables. If your sweet tooth needs satisying, the Lully artisanal bakery is just a few doors down the road. Grab a coffee and a specialty tart made with lemons or figs. This charming spot can compete with the royal-worthy Portuguese pastries at Lisbon's oldest patisserie, Confeitaria Nacional.
Yet another popular café and meeting spot sits next to the Rua do Forno do Tijolo: Brick Lisboa. You'll find people working on laptops, socializing over brunch, and giving the neighborhood a community feel. Breakfasts here rarely exceed $20 per person, and the sandwiches, toasts, and salads are great value for the quality of ingredients. Grab one of Portugal's sweet staples, a pastel de nata, for dessert. Right near the Anjos metro station is Jezzus Pizzaria, a great spot for a tasty pizza topped with fresh ingredients. People rave about the shop's pear-topped pizza, excellent dough, and burrata.
If you're looking for somewhere to hangout post sunset, head to Imperial Garden, a trendy outdoor bar that's a hidden spot inside a hotel. Sit at tables or on loungers under trees and stars while soaking up the social atmosphere over some cocktails. It's as innovative as Mini Bar in Bairro do Avillez, a secret and playful bar championing Lisbon's creative cocktail scene. Imperial Garden also puts on various events, including expat meetups and live DJs. And to think, all of this is only a 15-minute drive from Humberto Delgado Airport.