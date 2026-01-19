Portugal's Coolest Neighborhood In 2025 Is A World-Renowned Lisbon Charmer Full Of Trendy Shops And Food

There's cool, and then there's Lisbon cool. Portugal's coastal capital is a European hub of funky scenes with neighborhoods like Madragoa, a secret pocket of color, cobblestones, and coastal vibes. But even Madragoa, one of Lisbon's most underrated hangouts, doesn't top the country's charts. That spot belongs to Anjos, which was recently ranked as the 12th coolest neighborhood in the world by Time Out — Portugal's sole contribution. Before you go looking at the neighborhoods that ranked above Anjos, it's worthwhile getting to know this trendy Lisbon enclave that's quickly become a world-renowned destination for great local dining, shopping, and mingling.

Anjos is a central neighborhood about a 30-minute walk (or 10 minutes via public transport) from Lisbon's most famous pedestrian street, Rua Augusta, in the historic Baixa center. In this part of the city, traditional pastel apartments with wrought-iron Juliet balconies overlook cobblestoned streets, concept stores, and restaurants oozing European counterculture. Despite its proximity to Lisbon's more touristic areas, Anjos still remains relatively local, populated by generations of Lisboetas and impassioned Portuguese newcomers.

While people in the past have questioned the safety of Anjos and its surrounding neighborhoods, most who visit or live here feel secure while exploring. Others on the r/lisboa Reddit thread claim that Anjos' multicultural atmosphere is misinterpreted by conservative travelers. "Anjos is one of the most underrated places to live in Lisbon," one local wrote on Hoodpicker. "It is safe, foreigner friendly, and you can go pretty much everywhere by foot." The neighborhood's walkability is convenient, because chances are you'll want to see all the food, shopping, and community hubs it has to offer.