The 2026 Winter Olympics' Epic New Sport Is Surging In Popularity Across America
Most skiers in the U.S. hit the slopes in the conventional way — going to a ski center, buying a lift ticket, and riding downhill along groomed mountain trails. But backcountry skiing, or skiing in natural terrain outside of patrolled areas, is gaining recognition. A handful of abandoned ski resorts in Colorado have turned into thriving backcountry destinations, and a competitive form of the sport will soon debut at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. If you haven't heard of ski mountaineering, or "skimo," now's the time to learn about the epic sport that's surging in popularity across the country.
What exactly is ski mountaineering? In short, it is a challenging alpine ski without a lift. The timed activity mixes downhill skiing and uphill climbing, with different courses depending on the event. Participants use a combination of equipment, including relatively short, lightweight skis for downhill segments that can be easily removed and attached to their backpacks. For some uphill on-foot sections or sprints, skiers wear only ski boots, carrying their skis on their backs. For other uphill segments, skis are kept on but affixed with climbing skins made of nylon or mohair to provide traction during the ascent.
Skimo is particularly popular in Alpine European communities, and Austrian ski mountaineer Paul Verbnjak explains to Red Bull, "Basically, it's like ski touring, but with a time limit," who pointed out that quickness is key in competitive settings. "You climb the mountain and ski back down — but every movement counts. Every second matters, especially in sprint races or the mixed relay, where transitions are key."
Watch skimo at the Olympics, then try it yourself
Speed is especially important in the context of the Olympics, where athletes will showcase ski mountaineering in two kinds of events in Bormio. The first is the sprint race, divided into men's and women's categories. In this event, competitors start the race with an uphill segment on skis with skins, then they take off their skis for an on-foot ascent. There's one more uphill section with skis before athletes remove their skins and finish the race skiing downhill. The mixed relay features two ascents (with an on-foot segment) and two descents from a team of one man and one woman.
After watching skimo at the 2026 Winter Olympics (which Milan is diligently preparing for), try it for yourself. Diamond Peak Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe's best-kept secret, is hosting a special event on the weekend of March 28 and 29. At the Luggi Foeger Uphill-Downhill Festival, you can watch ski mountaineers, catch free demos, and even participate in a race. Skimo equipment rental packages are available for $75 per day from local outfitter Tahoe Mountain Sports. The same outfitter lends equipment for related events in the area, like the Sugar Bowl Uphiller at the Sugar Bowl Resort on March 14. The fun, community-oriented trek to the summit of Mount Lincoln is a great opportunity to experiment with ski mountaineering.
On the East Coast, the Taste of Skimo event in early January at New Hampshire's Dartmouth Skiway was the perfect pop-up introduction to the sport. In addition to races, demonstrations, and ski mountaineering clinics, the event featured an appearance by David Sinclair, a member of the USA Skimo National Team. Catch Sinclair and his teammates in action at the Winter Olympics on February 19, 2026.