The 2026 Winter Olympics' Epic New Sport Is Surging In Popularity Across America

Most skiers in the U.S. hit the slopes in the conventional way — going to a ski center, buying a lift ticket, and riding downhill along groomed mountain trails. But backcountry skiing, or skiing in natural terrain outside of patrolled areas, is gaining recognition. A handful of abandoned ski resorts in Colorado have turned into thriving backcountry destinations, and a competitive form of the sport will soon debut at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. If you haven't heard of ski mountaineering, or "skimo," now's the time to learn about the epic sport that's surging in popularity across the country.

What exactly is ski mountaineering? In short, it is a challenging alpine ski without a lift. The timed activity mixes downhill skiing and uphill climbing, with different courses depending on the event. Participants use a combination of equipment, including relatively short, lightweight skis for downhill segments that can be easily removed and attached to their backpacks. For some uphill on-foot sections or sprints, skiers wear only ski boots, carrying their skis on their backs. For other uphill segments, skis are kept on but affixed with climbing skins made of nylon or mohair to provide traction during the ascent.

Skimo is particularly popular in Alpine European communities, and Austrian ski mountaineer Paul Verbnjak explains to Red Bull, "Basically, it's like ski touring, but with a time limit," who pointed out that quickness is key in competitive settings. "You climb the mountain and ski back down — but every movement counts. Every second matters, especially in sprint races or the mixed relay, where transitions are key."