5 Of The Safest Countries To Travel In Europe This Year, According To A New Study

In addition to fun, safety should be a priority for travelers when planning a trip, and one company has made it easier for globetrotters to find the safest destinations. An annual study conducted by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection collects data from American tourists by asking them questions related to their safety while traveling the world. The company also sources safety-risk indexes such as GeoSure Global, Numbeo's safety index, and the Global Peace Index to paint a clear picture of how safe countries truly feel to visitors. The results for 2026 were reassuring, with most of the same destinations claiming the top spots two years in a row. But what actually makes these countries safe?

Today's travelers aren't just questioning if a place is safe — they're asking in what ways is it safe. What are the crime rates? How common is pickpocketing? Is it safe and legal to be LGBTQ+? Are there laws against gender-based street harassment? Do visitors from diverse racial and cultural backgrounds genuinely feel welcome? While the 2026 study includes countries from all around the world — and breaks down safety into different categories, such as safety from violent crime and transportation safety — we specifically highlighted the top five European nations on the list that stand out for their commitment to making travelers feel secure, respected, and at ease from the moment they arrive. We also carried out our own investigation into the safety status of each country, and included the methodology behind our research at the end of this article.