5 American Cities With Recent Redesigns That Will Make You Want To Plan Another Visit

While it's tempting to chase the cool train by traveling to up-and-coming cities across America, doing so means you may miss out on the glow-ups of popular destinations from the past. You may have been able to say "been there, done that," but new additions have given these destinations a completely different look and feel.

Over the last 15 to 20 years, cities like Detroit, Austin, and Buffalo have gone through big changes. They are now defined by modern waterfronts, high-rises, green spaces, and upgraded public transportation. In some cases, landmarks you hold dear in your memory may have been torn down and replaced.

These development projects have been a much-welcome quality-of-life upgrade for residents, but they also provide new entertainment venues and activities for tourists. Projects are often accompanied by a surge in new restaurants, hotels, and activities. Chances are that these cities are unrecognizable if your last visit was over a decade ago — consider this your sign to plan another trip.