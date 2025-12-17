10 Up-And-Coming Cities Across America That Are Expected To Thrive In 2026

All big cities had to start somewhere: tree-dotted hills beside the Hudson River, or swampland in Chicago, where the John Hancock Tower now stands. In 1800, not long after the Revolutionary War, New York City was home to just over 60,500 people; today, more than 8 million call the Big Apple home, stacked on top of one another in 80-story condos. It's a similar story in San Francisco, now one of the world's largest technology capitals. Before the Gold Rush in the late 1840s, just a few hundred people lived in the Golden Gate City. In other words, America's largest and most famous metropolises would have been considered up-and-coming at one point in time.

The country's population has been on a steep incline for the last 500 years, and today it's home to more than 340 million people. Despite a trend away from more densely populated areas during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, cities are again on the rise. Some urban areas, of course, are growing faster than others due to factors like job access, cultural amenities, and outdoor features. Although they might not yet rival the size of major metropolises like New York or San Francisco, they're still worth keeping an eye on in the coming years. We're defining these places as up-and-coming growing urban centers in the midst of evolution; that means new construction and updated infrastructure, booming housing markets, surging populations, and even growing food scenes. In no particular order, here are 10 up-and-coming cities that are expected to thrive in 2026 (and beyond).