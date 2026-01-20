Situated Between Lafayette And Baton Rouge Is A Louisiana Town With Delicious Cajun Cuisine And Fishing

You don't have to be "born on the bayou," as Creedence Clearwater Revival puts it, to appreciate Louisiana's unique culture and abundant, gorgeous, and peaceful bayou scenes. The state's Cajun culture is derived from the descendants of French-Canadians, or Acadians, who immigrated to Louisiana in the 18th century. Cajun culture is perhaps best known today for its delectable cuisine, which is a melting pot (pun intended) of other cultures, including Creole and Native American influences.

It wouldn't be a trip to the Pelican State without a road trip sampling of some Cajun culture and sumptuous seafood — and spending time in and around the water. Whether it's eating seafood or catching seafood you're most interested in (or both), you'll want to plan a trip to the riverside town of Henderson, Louisiana, which offers stellar fishing as well as mouthwatering Cajun food.

Henderson, located in St. Martin Parish, is just a 20-minute drive from the city of Lafayette, and around 45 minutes from Baton Rouge. The town is nestled within the Atchafalaya Basin Swamp, nicknamed "America's Wetland," and sits on the banks of man-made Henderson Lake – so freshwater fishing abounds. If you're flying into Henderson, you'll likely want to fly to Lafayette Regional Airport, about 18 miles away, a small airport with airline connections to hubs like Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte.