5 Must-See Art And Architecture Spots In Philly I Recommend As A Local

Heading into 2026, Philadelphia is in the spotlight — a fact that's especially apparent to those of us who live here. In addition to being one of 11 U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Philly will be the site of a massive celebration for the United States' 250th birthday: as "Hamilton" fans know, the City of Brotherly Love played an important role in the country's founding, and the Declaration of Independence was signed right here at Independence Hall.

After spending most of my adulthood in cities abroad, including Rome, Prague, and Buenos Aires, I moved to Philadelphia six years ago. And I've seen firsthand just how historically vibrant this city truly is. Whether you're coming to town for a soccer match or spectacular fireworks on the Fourth of July, there are some art and architecture highlights you won't want to miss, from vintage skyscrapers and open-air mosaic installations to one of the most beautiful train stations in the country.