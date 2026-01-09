Eat The 'Best Sandwich In America' At Philadelphia's Giant Public Market Full Of The Freshest Bites

Philadelphia is a great food city — and you don't have to take our word for it. It made Food & Wine's list of the Top 10 U.S. Cities for Food and Drink in 2025, the same year three of its restaurants were awarded the city's first Michelin stars. Variety is a strength of Philly's culinary scene. For Italian, you can get steaks and pasta at Wm. Mulherin's Sons or stroll through the oldest open-air market in America, and for Asian flavors, hit up the restaurants in historic Chinatown. Whatever cuisine you're craving, odds are high it's served somewhere in Philadelphia. Something else Philly does well is sandwiches, and not just the eponymous cheesesteaks. Philadelphia natives would likely tell you that the roast pork — not the cheesesteak — is the most essential Philly sandwich. While several spots across the city serve them, the best come from DiNic's Roast Pork, which was named the best sandwich in America by celebrity foodie Adam Richman in 2012.

DiNic's is located inside Reading Terminal Market, which is about a block down Arch Street from Chinatown and a quick walk from sights like the Liberty Bell and Elfreth's Alley. You can swing by DiNic's for roast pork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (though take note they're closed on Sundays). If you're desperate to try their sandwich and can't get to Philly, the restaurant now delivers nationwide through Goldbelly. That said, Reading Terminal Market has plenty to explore beyond DiNic's and is worth visiting in person.