Portland's Highest Neighborhood Has Fairytale Mansions And Panoramic Mountain Views

When visiting Portland, the "Quiestest City in America," many people tend to stick to the city's center. Unsurprisingly, this is where you'll find most of the city's shopping, dining, and entertainment. It's also where beloved establishments like Kann, Portland's best restaurant of 2025, continue to impress locals and visitors alike. But Portland is so much more than its downtown hubs. One area that proves this is Council Crest, a small neighborhood surrounding a hilly park. Sitting within one of the highest points in the city, Council Crest is the highest neighborhood Portland, and with that over 1,000-foot elevation comes majestic mountain vistas and multi-million-dollar houses.

Only 3 miles from Downtown Portland on the western side of the Willamette River, Council Crest takes you up into the West Hills, where the beautiful and historic mansions can exceed $3 million in value. The streets wind up what is essentially part of the Tualatin Mountains, leading you past homes with manicured front lawns and hedges, inviting archways, and smoking chimneys. Certain streets feel more like driving past untouched forest, with green trees bookending either side, while others have shaded sidewalks and multi-story houses half-concealed by foliage.

The neighborhood also has a handful of local businesses tucked down its various side streets. Opal Blooms is part urban farm, part florist, and part design studio. Located at the end of Southwest Jerald Court, it sells seasonal floral arrangements, from evergreen holiday wreaths to miniature succulent gardens. Throughout the year, you can also attend arrangement making workshops run by the owner.