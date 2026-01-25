The Heart Of Downtown Santa Cruz Boasts One Of America's 'Most Celebrated And Innovative Independent Bookstores'

Along with getting recommendations and new books for myself when I visit Bookshop Santa Cruz, it's also a go-to place to buy gifts for pretty much everyone I care about. Along with the impressive collection of books, it has a great selection of toys, games, and puzzles, as well as some cute home goods, like tote bags, mugs, and candles. I'm definitely not alone in loving this indie bookstore and all it has to offer. One person on Yelp called it a "magical bookstore with all the book sections your heart and mind desires!" Another posted: "Super cute with a huge selections of books, puzzles and other goodies. Loved the ambiance. Employees were super friendly and helpful on where to find specific books." Bookshop Santa Cruz also hosts literary events throughout the year. You can attend author readings by local and best-selling authors, poetry competitions, and the like.

The bookstore even inspired local author Wallace Baine to write "A Light in the Midst of Darkness: The Story of a Bookshop, a Community and True Love." In the book, you can learn more about the history of the store, including what happened after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which devastated parts of downtown Santa Cruz. The community came together to help remove what books they could in the aftermath of the earthquake. "A community doesn't come out to help a store proprietor," poet, teacher, and Santa Cruz local Patrice Vecchione told Good Times on the 30th anniversary of the earthquake. "A community comes out to restore something that matters to them. This was our bookstore."