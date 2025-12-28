The 5 Best Restaurants In Santa Cruz, California, According To Reviews

Not far from the Santa Cruz Harbor, the Harbor Cafe is another outstanding breakfast and lunch destination. It's also another place where you're probably going to have to wait in line, especially if it's the weekend, and no, they don't take reservations. It can be tricky to find parking, as some reviewers noted. But despite any work it takes to eat there, it will be worth it. As one person put it on Yelp, it's "a quintessential California seaside cafe in Santa Cruz." Another Yelper said: "Ate there this morning and can honestly say that was probably the best breakfast I've ever eaten anywhere...fabulous! Our breakfast was fresh and cooked to perfection, plus the service was excellent." How could you miss that?

Harbor Cafe has brunch classics like omelets and pancakes, along with breakfast burritos. Then for lunch, there are burgers, sandwiches, and fish tacos. My go-to order is the Cali Benedict that comes with avocado and hashbrowns. If you're in the mood for something sweeter, go with the Nutella French toast with strawberries. Harbor Cafe serves coffee from Verve, a local Santa Cruz roaster. It's also got some popular boozy drinks, like the spicy Bloody Mary.

Nearly 1,300 Google reviews put it at a 4.6, and it's a 4.4 on Yelp with 1,700 reviews. It's also the best brunch in town, according to the 2025 Good Times Santa Cruz list. Harbor Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch every day except Tuesday and Wednesday, and it's got outdoor and indoor seating so you can enjoy Santa Cruz's mild and pleasant weather as you dine.