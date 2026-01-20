Between Rochester And Madison Is Wisconsin's City With Vintage Charm, Camping, And Delicious Eats

Situated about 60 miles from Madison, the biking capital of the Midwest, and 135 miles from Rochester, Wisconsin, Richland Center is a gem of a city that you might miss when you're planning your trip to the Badger State. With a population of about 5,186 residents, Richland Center is a charming destination with a hub of activity that would excite any visitor.

Take its Historic District, which is filled with vintage charm thanks to Romanesque Revival-style buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries, such as the Park Hotel, framed in 1873, and the Richland County Courthouse, built in 1889. Commercial blocks with classic small-town storefronts line the streets, and buildings like the A.D. German Warehouse showcase the city's quaint but historic appeal. That double-brick-walled building was one of Frank Lloyd Wright's early works, which is fitting as the famed architect was born in Richland Center, adding more significance to the destination.

Antique and collectible stores also add to the city's charm, including places like Central Boarding House Antiques, a shop set in the more than 130-year-old boarding house downtown. Now it's an antique shop selling everything from stoneware and iron Dutch ovens to lamps and clothing. Family Thrift Shop is another nice boutique to visit, as it's a community thrift store where visitors can find a variety of items that have been locally donated and express the vibe of Richland Center.