Texas' Tucked-Away Gem For Big Thicket Camping Is An Idyllic State Park Brimming With Local Plants

Village Creek State Park, which is not to be confused with the patch of untamed wilds in Wynne, Arkansas, of the same name, is nowhere near the most popular wilderness spot in Texas. But it still harbors its own kind of quiet, unspoiled appeal nonetheless. Don't take our word for it, though. On Tripadvisor, one past visitor called it "the hidden gem of Hardin County." Another urged adventurers to stop by. "Give this great, little State Park a chance," the reviewer wrote. "You won't be disappointed."

The nature haven of Village Creek State Park is tucked away in a corner of southeast Texas, in Lumberton, just outside the city of Beaumont. The roughly 2,500 woodsy, swampy, and flora-filled acres serve as a gateway to the Big Thicket Preserve, one of Texas' most underrated national sites. Named after the Village Creek, which twists through the park on its way to the Neches River, the recreation area is a prime stomping ground for hiking, paddling, and camping.

Village Creek State Park is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. However, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department recommends reserving day-use slots and campsites because the park can fill up quickly, especially during the busy months between February and September. The natural area is only $4 to enter, at the time of writing, and kids 12 and under get in free. Just be sure to visit the park's website for updates on closures, so you know what's available to explore when you arrive.