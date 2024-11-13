One Of Texas' Most Underrated National Sites Is Full Of Cypress Trees And Diverse Wildlife

The Big Thicket is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts. In 2001, the American Bird Conservancy designated the preserve as a Globally Important Bird Area, emphasizing its role in sustaining bird habitats and promoting ecological diversity. Among its 300 bird species, birdwatchers will be enchanted by the opportunity to spot fascinating species such as ospreys, warblers, egrets, and swallow-tailed kites. Birdwatching is best in the spring and winter months when birds come to nest and migrate. A copy of a "Birds of Texas Field Guide" will offer more in-depth information and guidance on how to make the most of your visit.

The preserve is also home to mammals such as otters, beavers, opossums, bobcats, and armadillos. Freshwater swamps house alligators, so visitors should exercise caution when near water. Alongside alligators, snapping turtles and venomous snakes are also present, so be vigilant, respect the habitat of the preserve's reptiles, and keep your toes out of the water. Big Thicket's abundant waterways are rich with fish too, attracting anglers interested in catching fish species like carp, catfish, and bass. A Texas fishing license is required to fish in the preserve. Luckily, if you need a license, you can buy one at Dick's Sporting Goods or Walmart in nearby Beaumont.

Given its vast scale — spanning seven counties — it's no wonder Big Thicket is so biologically diverse. In the 1980s, the preserve was granted International Biosphere Reserve status by UNESCO, highlighting its importance in studying the impact of human activity on the environment. The preserve's nine ecosystems, ranging from swamps to savannas and forests, allow nature to thrive. Big cypress trees are the most dominant tree species in the preserve, and several varieties of carnivorous plants can also be found here.

