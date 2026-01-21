One Of California's Wealthiest Suburbs Has A Fun Downtown And Parks In The Heart Of Silicon Valley

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coined the "Capital of Venture Capital," Menlo Park clearly has a lucrative appeal. The city ranked pretty high on GOBankingRates' 2024 list of the wealthiest suburbs in California, landing high at fifth place. It also snagged the No. 15 spot on the personal finance website's overall ranking of America's wealthiest suburbs in 2025. Situated about 30 miles away from San Francisco, right in the heart of Silicon Valley, Menlo Park is a prime hub for techies, investors, entrepreneurs, and the like. Several tech giants, including Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, call the place home. Menlo Park residents also contribute to the suburb's affluent air. The median household income was just over $200,000 in 2023; home values currently run about $2.7 million.

You can rub elbows with tech billionaires at the glamorous Rosewood Sand Hill. The spiffy resort boasts 5 stars on Hotels.com — but for at least one guest, that isn't enough. "If there were a sixth star, this hotel would deserve it," the reviewer wrote, noting that "words can't quite sum up how good this hotel is." You can find plenty of other snazzy accommodations in town, including The Stanford Park Hotel and the Park James, both of which have rave reviews online. Menlo Park sits between the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) on the southern end of the San Francisco Peninsula. Once you've landed and checked in, get out and taste all the fruits the city has to offer, from its lively downtown district to its many lush, green parks.