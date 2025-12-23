The 5 Most Charming And Walkable Downtowns In California

California is home to some of the most iconic cities and towns in all of America — nay, the whole world. This is where you come to step foot on the tram-rattling hills of San Francisco, discover a patchwork of eclectic neighborhoods in Los Angeles, and to hit the waves in the buzzing surf town of Santa Cruz. It's pretty great stuff for the urban explorer, to say the least.

But what if you like your towns both charming and walkable? What if you'd prefer to hit pause on the traffic and crank up the character? This guide has you covered, for it draws on a wealth of my personal travel experience in the Golden State, backed up by recommendations sourced from reputable blogs and online forums, to offer a list of the downtowns that you're sure to love.

The focus is on places with boatloads of charm, whether that's high-desert outback charm, salt-washed surfer charm, or just plain old historic charm. Everywhere listed is also walkable to the full, meaning you won't need your own set of wheels to enjoy what these downtowns have to offer.