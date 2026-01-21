Suburban Detroit's Quaint Upscale Shopping Village Is A Stately Lakeside Gem
The urban hub of Detroit earned the moniker "The Paris of the Midwest" for its French heritage and stunning architecture. However, outside of the city, on the shores of Lake St. Clair, Michigan's dazzling recreational lake haven, lies the genteel area of Grosse Point. Initially a farming community, wealthy city dwellers in the early 20th century came to Grosse Pointe's bucolic lakefront as an escape from Motor City. Today, it is one of Detroit's most beautiful suburbs, where European-inspired estates overlook the lake's sparkling waters, and exclusive country clubs and parks line the shores.
Grosse Pointe measures just over 10 square miles and is composed of a series of five lakefront cities: Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Point Shores, and Grosse Point Woods. The city of Grosse Pointe itself was developed as the commercial hub of the entire Grosse Pointe area. Known as "The Village," downtown Grosse Pointe brims with shops and restaurants concentrated along three blocks of Kercheval Avenue.
Though it is close to Detroit, Grosse Pointe offers a relaxing break from the urban bustle even today. It is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Detroit or an hour-long bus ride. Those visiting from out of town can expect a 35-minute drive from Detroit Metro Airport. The best time to visit Grosse Pointe is between June and September when temperatures hover between 73 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit.
Shopping and dining in Grosse Pointe
Begin a visit to Grosse Pointe by strolling the heart of the Village, which consists of Kercheval Avenue between Cadieux Road to the west and Neff Road to the east. While you may see some familiar brand shops, you will also find boutiques that are unique to Grosse Pointe. In operation since 1960, Dawood stocks a curated array of elegant women's fashions, including clothing, handbags, jewelry, and more. On the same block, you'll discover both trendy and timeless styles at Savvy Chic Boutique, owned by a Neiman Marcus alum, and Glitter & Scotch, which sells women's and men's clothing, gifts, and accessories, and is run by a mother-daughter team. Homewares, stationery, and gifts can be sourced across the street at the League Shop, which has been in business for 55 years. You can also browse locally-made artwork in a variety of mediums down the street at Posterity Art and Framing Gallery.
To fuel shopping excursions, there are also a number of restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and bakeries dotting the Village. Get your caffeine fix at Lucky Detroit Coffee Roasters, a local chain serving up delicious coffee in a rustic-chic space. For more substantial fare, head to the beloved Side Street Diner, where breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served. You can expect classic fare, such as omelettes, pancakes, sandwiches, and soups, as well as hearty American dinners of meatloaf, mac and cheese, lemon dill salmon, and roast turkey. Some of the freshly baked desserts are sourced from Sweet Little Sheila's Bakery around the corner. For refined Italian specialities, book a table at Pastaio, while excellent Thai food is on the menu at nearby T.N. Thai Bistro.
Attractions in Grosse Pointe
After you've shopped and eaten your way through the Village, explore the rest of Grosse Pointe. Just like in downtown Indian Village, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods, here you can wander the idyllic residential streets lined with some of the city's grandest and most historic residences. In Grosse Pointe, you'll find an array of architectural styles, from impressive Tudor estates to fanciful Italian Renaissance palazzos.
While Neff Park, Grosse Pointe's main park on the lakefront, is only accessible to Grosse Pointe residents and their guests, there is still plenty to discover in the area open to the public. Grosse Pointe's The War Memorial is anchored by an impressive Italian Renaissance Revival mansion that was donated by Detroit resident Russell Alger in honor of Grosse Pointe residents who served in World War II. Today, it serves largely as a Grosse Pointe community center where anyone can attend a variety of events, from mansion tours to music performances, and stroll the vast lakefront lawn.
About a 10-minute drive up Lake Shore Drive will bring you to another significant Grosse Pointe destination: The Ford House. Built in 1928 by Edsel Ford, the son of Henry Ford, who founded the Ford Motor Company, the 30,000-square-foot lakefront mansion resembles an English countryside estate. Set on nearly 90 acres, the property's elegant main house and landscaped gardens and lawns are open to the public for guided and self-guided tours. Here you can witness how Grosse Pointe's wealthiest residents lived during Detroit's zenith, when it was the country's fourth-largest city by the mid-20th century.