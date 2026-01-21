Suburban Detroit's Quaint Upscale Shopping Village Is A Stately Lakeside Gem

The urban hub of Detroit earned the moniker "The Paris of the Midwest" for its French heritage and stunning architecture. However, outside of the city, on the shores of Lake St. Clair, Michigan's dazzling recreational lake haven, lies the genteel area of Grosse Point. Initially a farming community, wealthy city dwellers in the early 20th century came to Grosse Pointe's bucolic lakefront as an escape from Motor City. Today, it is one of Detroit's most beautiful suburbs, where European-inspired estates overlook the lake's sparkling waters, and exclusive country clubs and parks line the shores.

Grosse Pointe measures just over 10 square miles and is composed of a series of five lakefront cities: Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Point Shores, and Grosse Point Woods. The city of Grosse Pointe itself was developed as the commercial hub of the entire Grosse Pointe area. Known as "The Village," downtown Grosse Pointe brims with shops and restaurants concentrated along three blocks of Kercheval Avenue.

Though it is close to Detroit, Grosse Pointe offers a relaxing break from the urban bustle even today. It is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Detroit or an hour-long bus ride. Those visiting from out of town can expect a 35-minute drive from Detroit Metro Airport. The best time to visit Grosse Pointe is between June and September when temperatures hover between 73 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit.