Why Anthony Bourdain Had A 'Morbid Fear' Of The Entire Country Of Switzerland

Anthony Bourdain's life was complicated, but this block against Switzerland is a bit shocking considering his whole approach — which made him so beloved until his death by suicide in 2018 — was his openness. He never avoided the unknown, instead choosing to dive into the unfamiliar with curiosity and respect, showing viewers that one person's perspective is just that: their perspective, which differs from someone else's. As he told Food and Wine in 2016, "people, particularly Americans, need to be more inspired to travel and be adventurous with the things they eat. And if they are curious about the world and willing to walk in somebody else's shoes — that is surely a good thing." As Bourdain showed repeatedly, when you approach others with curiosity, respect, and openness — in other words, a genuine desire to meet at eye level — then you'll find a shared connection, sometimes in the most unexpected places.

And yet, when it came to Switzerland, fear overtook Bourdain's famous curiosity and commitment to try anything. His comments to Conan weren't just a late show bit either; he ranked Switzerland third among the five things that scare him the most (behind mimes and his top fear, clowns). Bourdain wrote on the List app in 2016: "I live with a persistent dread of alpine vistas, chalet architecture, Tyrolean hats, even cheese with holes in it. You will notice I have never been there. That's because Switzerland frightens me" (via Thrillist). Switzerland wasn't the only popular place unexpectedly missing from Bourdain's shows; he also never filmed in Athens, Munich, or Seville, among others, although he never gave reasons why.

