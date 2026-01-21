The Gorgeous Norwegian Island With So Many Polar Bears You Can't Venture Outside Without A Rifle

Longyearbyen is the most populated settlement on Spitsbergen and Svalbard's capital. Outside of the few settlements and research stations, Spitsbergen is inhabited largely by polar bears. According to Visit Svalbard, the archipelago has about 3,000 polar bears, which roam freely around the island and sometimes can be seen even just beyond the settlements. For both the safety of yourself and for the polar bear population, there are strict rules about what to do when encountering the bears and entering their domain.

First of all, you need a gun, or at least a guide who carries one, when you leave the settlements, as protection. Firearms are only allowed outside of the settlements, and you'll need to apply for a permit to have the gun, which can take up to four weeks to process. According to guidelines from the Governor of Svalbard, the recommended firearm to carry is a rifle, due to its power and reliability in the cold.

There aren't any official, dedicated polar bear tours, since the chances of seeing the animal is quite unpredictable, and they're protected by international law. Your best bet of getting to spot the magnificent animals with an experienced guide present is on an expedition cruise, especially if it's a multi-day trip. There are many options out there, but Better Moments is one of the top-rated on Tripadvisor and has a 2025 Traveler's Choice award from the site. Several reviewers noted seeing polar bears while doing a tour with the operator. If you do encounter a polar bear, on a tour or not, the island rules that you have to keep a distance of at least around 1,000 feet.