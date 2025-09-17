The European Country Rick Steves' Protégé Says Is 'Well Coordinated' To Make Travel More Rewarding

There's no getting around it. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland — the Nordic countries of Northern Europe — are among the coldest and most expensive places for visitors. Yet, they consistently rank among the happiest countries in the world. What magic formula do these low-temperature but high-cost countries know that others could learn from?

Cameron Hewitt, travel writer for Rick Steves' Europe, thinks it may have something to do with a public transportation system that can efficiently zip residents and visitors across the country, especially in Norway. "This country is an exemplar of how an efficient roads-and-transport network makes life easier and travel more rewarding." he wrote in his Facebook post, "When you spend time in a place with such impeccable infrastructure as Norway's, you come to recognize public works projects for what they are: the way that a healthy society creates a better, easier, happier world for all of its citizens (and visitors) to live in."

He traveled seamlessly under mountains and across the country's famous fjords by car and ferry. Travel that could also have been completed by rail and, in some cases, by bicycle. Curious to try it out? Book a flight to Oslo's Gardermoen Airport, the international gateway to Norway. The Flytoget Airport Express train departs every 10 minutes and will zip you into the city center in under 20 minutes. That's less than half an hour from the airport terminal to downtown Oslo. Your Norwegian public transportation adventure has already begun.