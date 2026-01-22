Between Waco And Austin Is Texas' First State Park Known For Its Trails, Camping, And A Scenic Lookout Tower
Texas has dozens of state parks, each with its own stash of natural marvels and outdoorsy adventures. But if you enjoy exploring history and nature in one place, consider a trip to Mother Neff State Park. What sets this patch of wilds apart from the rest is the fact that it holds the distinction of being Texas' very first state park. The recreation area officially opened its doors to the public in 1937, but its roots stretch back long before that.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department seems to give conflicting information about the park's origin story online (you can read all about it here and here). But what can be ascertained is that some, if not all, of the land was once owned by husband and wife Noah and Isabella Neff, aka Mother Neff, both of whom decamped to the Lone Star State from Virginia in the 1850s. The grounds were later donated to the state after Mother Neff's passing in 1921 — the same year the couple's son, Pat Neff, was sworn in as the governor of Texas — and the park was eventually born.
Today, Mother Neff State Park encompasses just shy of 400 acres along the winding Leon River. The recreation area sits just west of the small community of Moody, between Waco and Austin. While the Waco Regional Airport is only about 45 minutes away. Many more flights arrive into the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (and it's known for its food options), though it's about twice as far away. However you get there, aside from its storied heritage, Mother Neff is beloved for its many hiking trails, scenic camping spots, and its historic lookout tower, which offers sweeping views of the Central Texas countryside.
Scenic trails and bird's-eye views
Want to see some of the best panoramas of Mother Neff? Then venture up to the state park's crown jewel: the old Rock Tower, which one parkgoer described on Tripadvisor as "truly a work of art." The stone lookout tower was built by hardworking members of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a public relief program that gave unemployed men jobs during the Great Depression. Made to store water, the tower is a fine example of American ingenuity. "Keep in mind, bulldozers and backhoes weren't a part of the technology of the 1930s," Texas Parks & Wildlife notes on its website. "It was all done by hand and by the sweat of their brows." Scramble to the top of the observation deck via a spiral staircase by taking the short Tower Trail. The route is moderately challenging, given the stairs, but it's pretty short at only about 0.6 miles.
The park has a handful of other trails, none longer than that. Stroll out to a scenic, spring-fed watering hole via the 0.5-mile-long Wash Pond Trail. See a craggy rock overhang once used by the Tonkawa Tribe along the Cave Trail, which spans just 0.2 miles. Or meander through the woods along the 0.4-mile Bluff Trail. More than 200 species of birds have been spotted in the state park over the years, according to eBird. Since Mother Neff rivals even the best birdwatching destinations in the US, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for flitting wings overhead. If you want to get close to the birdies without disturbing them, a bird blind can be found near the Rock Tower.
Hunker down for the night in Mother Neff State Park
Grab all the items you need for a quick and easy camping retreat, and spend the night under the Texas stars. Mother Neff State Park added a new camping area in 2015, which boasts 20 full hookup campsites if you're traveling in an RV. Each spot goes for $25 per night at time of publication, and has a picnic table and a fire ring, perfect for toasting up some s'mores. A restroom decked with showers and even a dishwashing hub can also be found nearby. According to one past camper on Tripadvisor, the camping locale is pretty well-kept. "It is the cleanest state park we have been to — the sites are kept immaculate," the reviewer wrote.
There are also tent-only camping sites, which are only $12 a night. However, they're currently closed due to flooding from the Leon River. A few other sections of Mother Neff have been shuttered since August 2025 because of flood damage, so be sure to check online for updates when planning your trip. For a more homey abode, you can rent the park's rustic, 4-bedroom lodge for $160 to $200 per night. Just be sure to bring along all your needed kitchen essentials, linens, and comfy pillows to rest your head.