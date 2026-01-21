Costco's Immaculate 6-Person Tent Sleeps Your Whole Crew On Thrilling Camping Adventures
While there is a lot of essential camping gear you need for an overnight adventure, perhaps the most important is your tent. After all, having a warm, dry, comfortable place to sleep is an essential part of having a successful outdoor adventure. And when you're traveling with a larger group, it's even more important to get it right. Thankfully, Costco carries an affordable option that not only sleeps up to six people, but also features an integrated light so you'll never be left in the dark.
The Core Six-person Lighted Dome Tent currently retails for $119.99, which is a discount from purchasing it directly from the brand's website. At 10 feet by 9 feet, it's spacious enough for two queen air mattresses. It also has a center height of 6 feet, allowing most campers to stand unencumbered and stretch their legs. The tent's water-resistant floor, fully taped rainfly, and heat-sealed seams ensure that you'll remain cozy and dry no matter what the weather.
The tent really has everything you need to be comfortable, like a zippable mesh door that can provide necessary ventilation on hot days or be sealed shut in inclement weather. Inside, interior pockets help keep things organized, and an electrical port safely runs electricity into the tent. Lastly, a battery-powered LED light at the center of the dome with three settings (high, low, and amber) is a great addition, allowing you to pack less gear — although you'll still want to bring along a headlamp, the camping lights everyone wants instead of flashlights.
The Core 6-person Lighted Dome Tent is easy to set up and stays dry
The Core Six-person Lighted Dome Tent earned an average of 3.9 stars on the Costco website based on 196 reviews, at the time of this writing. Generally, people loved how quickly the tent went up, taking anywhere from five to 15 minutes. However, while it technically sleeps six by industry standards, fewer people fit more comfortably. One Costco reviewer writes, "Very spacious for two people and a queen bed. It'd fit 4 comfortably and 6 would be tight." Redditors agree that two to three adults is the best option, making it the perfect match for small groups or families with smaller children.
As for how it holds up, while the feedback is positive overall, there are some words of caution. On a positive note, the tent appears to do well in inclement weather, with reviews noting its stellar performance in rain and snow. One person on the Costco page writes, "Although this is definitely not a cold weather tent, it handled the rain and snow amazingly and did not leak at all! It has definitely made us Core fans!"
While the tent stays dry in the rain, securing your tent when camping in the wind seems to be more of a challenge. Several reviewers noted that the poles bent under strong winds, making this tent better suited to calmer weather or backyard camping. Still, many are happy with its durability, particularly for the price, with one experienced camper raving on the Costco website, "I've been a tent camper for 30 years and this is the best tent I have ever had. ... Combine the quality with the great Costco price I highly recommend."