Costco's Immaculate 6-Person Tent Sleeps Your Whole Crew On Thrilling Camping Adventures

While there is a lot of essential camping gear you need for an overnight adventure, perhaps the most important is your tent. After all, having a warm, dry, comfortable place to sleep is an essential part of having a successful outdoor adventure. And when you're traveling with a larger group, it's even more important to get it right. Thankfully, Costco carries an affordable option that not only sleeps up to six people, but also features an integrated light so you'll never be left in the dark.

The Core Six-person Lighted Dome Tent currently retails for $119.99, which is a discount from purchasing it directly from the brand's website. At 10 feet by 9 feet, it's spacious enough for two queen air mattresses. It also has a center height of 6 feet, allowing most campers to stand unencumbered and stretch their legs. The tent's water-resistant floor, fully taped rainfly, and heat-sealed seams ensure that you'll remain cozy and dry no matter what the weather.

The tent really has everything you need to be comfortable, like a zippable mesh door that can provide necessary ventilation on hot days or be sealed shut in inclement weather. Inside, interior pockets help keep things organized, and an electrical port safely runs electricity into the tent. Lastly, a battery-powered LED light at the center of the dome with three settings (high, low, and amber) is a great addition, allowing you to pack less gear — although you'll still want to bring along a headlamp, the camping lights everyone wants instead of flashlights.