The World's First Second-Hand Shopping Mall Is An Affordable Gem In Sweden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Located in central Sweden in the city of Eskilstuna, there's a shopping center that focuses on the reduce, reuse, repair, and recycle model. The country has long been a leader in eco-tourism, and ReTuna Aterbruksgalleria is a prime example of its commitment to sustainability, especially when it comes to fashion. In fact, one of the country's most popular thrift stores, called Myrorna, has been in continuous operation since 1896. ReTuna Aterbruksgalleria, though, goes beyond reselling donated items, and in 2020 it was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first recycling mall. According to their website, everything that is sold there is either upcycled, repaired, pre-owned, or made in an environmentally friendly way.

Opened in 2015, the local city government partnered with Eskilstuna Energy and Environment, a waste management and recycling company, to develop an eco-friendly marketplace. In addition, there's also a recycling center next door, called Retuna Återvinningscentral, where you can donate goods.

To reach Eskilstuna, international flyers can fly into Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, located about 70 miles away. From there, you can take a train directly from the airport to the Eskilstuna Central Station, and reach the city in about an hour and a half. For an environmentally-friendly way to travel to the store, you can take public bus number seven, which drops you off directly by the mall, or take a bicycle route that from the center of the city to the store. As far as accommodations, if you want to stick with the eco-conscious theme, Sweden is also one of the 7 European countries where you can camp for free. If you'd rather have a hotel room, the Elite Stadshotellet Eskilstuna Hotel and Spa has the top rating on hotels.com.