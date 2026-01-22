The World's First Second-Hand Shopping Mall Is An Affordable Gem In Sweden
Located in central Sweden in the city of Eskilstuna, there's a shopping center that focuses on the reduce, reuse, repair, and recycle model. The country has long been a leader in eco-tourism, and ReTuna Aterbruksgalleria is a prime example of its commitment to sustainability, especially when it comes to fashion. In fact, one of the country's most popular thrift stores, called Myrorna, has been in continuous operation since 1896. ReTuna Aterbruksgalleria, though, goes beyond reselling donated items, and in 2020 it was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first recycling mall. According to their website, everything that is sold there is either upcycled, repaired, pre-owned, or made in an environmentally friendly way.
Opened in 2015, the local city government partnered with Eskilstuna Energy and Environment, a waste management and recycling company, to develop an eco-friendly marketplace. In addition, there's also a recycling center next door, called Retuna Återvinningscentral, where you can donate goods.
To reach Eskilstuna, international flyers can fly into Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, located about 70 miles away. From there, you can take a train directly from the airport to the Eskilstuna Central Station, and reach the city in about an hour and a half. For an environmentally-friendly way to travel to the store, you can take public bus number seven, which drops you off directly by the mall, or take a bicycle route that from the center of the city to the store. As far as accommodations, if you want to stick with the eco-conscious theme, Sweden is also one of the 7 European countries where you can camp for free. If you'd rather have a hotel room, the Elite Stadshotellet Eskilstuna Hotel and Spa has the top rating on hotels.com.
Shop sustainable goods guilt-free and support local businesses
In 2026, climate change is altering how people travel. For travelers who value sustainability and ethical consumption, ReTuna offers an affordable and distinct shopping experience beyond the mass-produced souvenirs found in most tourist hotspots. With its modern design, ReTuna resembles a contemporary mall and community hub rather than a charity thrift shop. You'll find a variety of specialized stores, each focusing on specific products, like a ceramics store that also offers classes, a bookstore, and a pre-loved Ikea store.
It expands even further on the second floor with more independent shops, like a homemade jewelry shop that repurposes recycled materials, and a charming plant and flower store. There's even an on-site cafe, BMC Restaurant and Cafe, that serves light lunches, baked goods, and coffee, mainly sourced from local ingredients.
Plus, prices are reasonable, especially when compared to the high prices of goods found in most Swedish shops. One Google Maps review said it was better than a roadside flea market due to its organization and offerings: "You'll find clearly divided sections for electronics, clothes, bicycles, toys, vintage furniture and décor, building materials, and even a shop with shabby chic items. This makes it easy to find what you're looking for and provides a much better experience than a disorganized flea market," the user Tomm Sivertsen said.
Discover eco-friendly events, guided tours, educational workshops, and more
Thanks to ReTuna's connection with a nearby high school, you can also gain access to Makerspace, a shared studio, when school is not in session. "As a member, you get access to a variety of tools such as a pillar drill, band saw, grinders, chop and miter saws, a 3D printer, sewing machines, a large loom, among others. In addition, access to all kinds of recycled materials is included through the monthly fee," the Google Maps reviewer continued.
ReTuna offers guided tours year-round for a more behind-the-scenes look at how it operates. These tours will take you through the entire process, from items donated to the recycling center, to the materials being repaired and repurposed if necessary, and then onto the store shelves. Not only that, they offer events throughout the year, from art fairs and clothing swaps to educational workshops that focus on topics like waste reduction and the zero-waste lifestyle.
The shops are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on major holidays. For another city full of thrift stores, head west to the city of Åmål, situated between Stockholm and Oslo, a lakeside village brimming with art, shops, and cute cafes.