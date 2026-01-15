5 Ways Climate Change Is Altering How People Travel In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the shrinking Amazon rainforest to melting Arctic glaciers, few climate change impacts are more visible than the slow destruction of iconic destinations. However, experts say subtler and lesser-known environmental factors will also significantly affect how people travel in 2026. Flyers have already experienced increased in-flight turbulence linked to rising global air temperatures. Those same higher temperatures are also colliding with other weather patterns, intensifying natural disasters and fueling unprecedented catastrophes, from stronger hurricanes and mass coral reef bleaching to dangerous dust storms known as haboobs.

Alarm over the pace at which climate change is reshaping the planet has ignited widespread debate about how travelers should respond. Should we throw up our hands and enjoy what remains while we can? Book last-chance farewell tours of all the receding coastlines before they vanish? The responsibility for confronting large-scale climate shifts doesn't fall solely on consumers, but many travelers have adjusted their habits by seeking out sustainable trips with gentler ecological impacts. In turn, travel companies and tourism boards have begun reshaping their offerings. Given these conditions, the 2026 outlook is full of experience- and sustainability-based tourism trends.

To understand these trends, we utilized data from platforms such as Booking.com, as well as reputable travel publications and global climate reports. In many regions, tourism seasons have shifted due to climate change (e.g., shorter ski seasons), forcing travelers to adapt. Additionally, experts predict consumers will increasingly gravitate toward "hushed hobbies" with lower environmental impact, along with conservation-based tourism centered on sustainability. Some governments are also introducing climate-conscious taxes to offset visitors' carbon footprints. Finally, travelers are showing a growing preference for functional souvenirs over traditional trinkets, a choice that can reduce waste and support local economies.