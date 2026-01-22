Pennsylvania's Coziest Winter Campground Has Ice Skating On A Lake Two Hours From New York City

There's a lot to love about winter camping. The fresh and frosty mornings, cozy nights in warm sleeping bags, and ice skating where people usually swim all add to this unique, albeit cold, experience. The United States is also blessed with some of the world's best winter camping destinations. While most campsites in Pennsylvania are only open between April and December, the state also has a bunch of year-round spots. One of these is Pickerel Point Campground, a lakeside winter wonderland with ice skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoe hiking, only 100 miles from New York City.

Located within Promised Land State Park, Pickerel Point occupies a scenic spot at the point of a peninsula, jutting out over Promised Land Lake. The lake is one of the campground's biggest draws during winter, offering a magical outdoor space for ice skating. The natural ice's thickness isn't checked by the state park, but so long as you ensure it's at least 4 inches thick for a solo session or 7 inches for multiple skaters, you should be good to go. You can also do some ice fishing on the frozen lake, dropping a line to reel in bass, pickerel, or panfish.

The campground is also surrounded by multiple walking trails within the state park. While summer trips call for hiking boots, winter camping may see you strapping on your snowshoes or cross-country skis. Conservation Island, about a five-minute drive from the campground, is one of the best areas for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. You can do both on all the park's trails during winter, with almost 50 miles to explore, including the nearby Delaware State Forest. If you have a registered snowmobile, you can also ride it on over 20 miles of designated trails.