The Stylish Camping Backpack Cooler You Can Find At Costco For Just $20
If you're looking for a last-minute cooler for your camping trip that won't wreck your budget, the Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler will do just fine at $19.97 (at the time of writing). Packed between far more expensive coolers in Costco stores (and online), this backpack brings the relaxed, island-life aesthetic Tommy Bahama is known for to a genuinely versatile outdoor essential.
Beach days, outdoor concerts, baseball games, picnics, hikes, and camping trips — reviewers appreciate that the cooler is the opposite of a one-hit wonder. "Nice cooler for taking to Hawaii and Mexico for the beach trips," shared one traveler in a Costco review. "I really like that it's a backpack because our hands are usually full carrying other things. As an added bonus, I can use it as my carry on for the plane." With an aesthetic that's reminiscent of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S., it features an ocean-inspired color scheme of aquamarine and deep blue with seaweed-green accents.
The cooler has two separate storage areas, including a zipper-secured compartment at the bottom with a mesh pocket for an ice pack. A six-pack of beer or soda fits nicely here with zero cramming. Water bottle-sized mesh pockets on the sides give you a place to store possibly leaky things like sunscreen or bug spray, while the front hides a zipper pouch just big enough for a cell phone and keys. There's also a bottle opener on the adjustable straps that's perfect for cracking open drinks around the campfire.
The Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler: Pros and Cons
The Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler's main selling point is its great price, followed by its snazzy design. In an age of beige and neutral-tone products, finding outdoor gear in colors that remind you of the tropics, or at the very least a beachy vacation, is difficult. However, one area in which the cooler falls short is structural design. It's certainly not as robust as this Costco cooler that's certified to withstand a bear attack. And, while not every cooler needs to be bear-proof, some reviewers report that it's a bit awkward to get drinks out of the bottom compartment while the top is full.
The cooler does come with support plates at the bottom, which help maintain the structure to some degree, but may not be enough for heavy loads or if you overpack the bag. In terms of durability, the Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler also falls short when compared to premium two-compartment products like the REI Co-op Cool Trail Split Pack Cooler.
The Tommy Bahama cooler is made from polyester instead of abrasion-resistant rip-stop nylon. But, at less than half the price of REI's heavier-duty option, it's a trade-off that might be worth it for campers or beachgoers looking for an easy, low-investment option. For more bargains for your next trip, check out our list of 5 essential camping items you can find at Costco for under $50.