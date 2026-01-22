The Stylish Camping Backpack Cooler You Can Find At Costco For Just $20

If you're looking for a last-minute cooler for your camping trip that won't wreck your budget, the Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler will do just fine at $19.97 (at the time of writing). Packed between far more expensive coolers in Costco stores (and online), this backpack brings the relaxed, island-life aesthetic Tommy Bahama is known for to a genuinely versatile outdoor essential.

Beach days, outdoor concerts, baseball games, picnics, hikes, and camping trips — reviewers appreciate that the cooler is the opposite of a one-hit wonder. "Nice cooler for taking to Hawaii and Mexico for the beach trips," shared one traveler in a Costco review. "I really like that it's a backpack because our hands are usually full carrying other things. As an added bonus, I can use it as my carry on for the plane." With an aesthetic that's reminiscent of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S., it features an ocean-inspired color scheme of aquamarine and deep blue with seaweed-green accents.

The cooler has two separate storage areas, including a zipper-secured compartment at the bottom with a mesh pocket for an ice pack. A six-pack of beer or soda fits nicely here with zero cramming. Water bottle-sized mesh pockets on the sides give you a place to store possibly leaky things like sunscreen or bug spray, while the front hides a zipper pouch just big enough for a cell phone and keys. There's also a bottle opener on the adjustable straps that's perfect for cracking open drinks around the campfire.